R&R Insurance Enhances Compliance and Security with RPost Registered Email Services

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — After a trusted recommendation from Assurex Global, R&R Insurance Services adopted RPost’s Registered Email services to improve the security and compliance of its client, broker, and carrier communications. Since implementing the solution, R&R has required all 175 employees across four office locations to send sensitive and high-value email communications through RPost, helping them mitigate errors and omissions (E&O) risks and ensuring full compliance with HIPAA, GLB, and SOX regulations.

The seamless integration of RPost with Vertafore’s AMS 360 Agency Management System was a key factor in the decision. “RPost gave us a simple, secure, and court-admissible way to prove delivery and compliance,” said IT Director Mr. Rynders. “It works directly from the user’s desktop to the recipient’s inbox without needing special software, delivering end-to-end encryption and legal proof of email transactions through RPost’s Registered Receipt™.”

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-compatible-vertafores-ams-360