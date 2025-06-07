Monty’s Famous Spitbraai & Catering Celebrates Over 35 Years of Culinary Excellence in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — One of Cape Town’s most recognisable catering businesses, Monty’s Famous Spitbraai & Catering, is pleased to commemorate more than 35 years of providing the Western Cape with mouthwatering culinary experiences. Monty’s, which is well-known for fusing traditional South African spitbraai with a modern flair, continues to provide delicious, flavourful meals at all types of events, from small family get-togethers to big business events and movie shoots.

The company was founded by the renowned expert butcher Monty Montandon, who had over 45 years of experience. In Sea Point, Monty ran a popular butcher shop that was renowned for its excellent cuts and flawless service. Monty’s Spitbraai, one of the first spitbraai establishments in Cape Town, if not the first, was founded because of his love of food and people. Monty had a straightforward idea: to gather people around the braai to enjoy delicious food and even better companionship.

Monty’s wife, Carol Montandon, was as creative and kind as his culinary skills. With her treasured recipes and homemade sauces, Carol, affectionately known as the “Queen of Spitbraai,” brought family history to the table. Every salad, canapé, and dessert she serves today reflects her enthusiasm and diligence. Carol continues to personally supervise each dish’s preparation, guaranteeing the same tenderness and diligence that has characterised Monty’s for many years.

Athol and Jake Montandon, Monty’s sons, are carrying on his legacy more than two decades later. The brothers proudly lead the company into a new era after growing up with the family business and officially becoming partners at the age of 20. Athol and Jake, who have more than 20 years of practical experience, will continue to be actively involved in every function and uphold the integrity, hospitality, and outstanding service that characterised their father’s vision.

According to Jake Montandon, “Monty’s is more than just a catering business; it’s our family’s way of sharing joy through food.” “We are dedicated to making every experience genuinely unique and feel privileged to be a part of our clients’ most treasured moments.”

Under their direction, Monty’s has increased the scope of its services to include corporate catering, specialised film, bar and waiter services, full event planning, and equipment rental. Regardless of the occasion, this all-encompassing approach guarantees that clients receive a smooth, stress-free service.

With an experienced, well-trained staff, Monty’s is well-known for its mouthwatering spitbraais as well as its steady dependability, friendly service, and careful diligence. “Our group is like family,” Athol Montandon continues. We have collaborated for many years, and our commitment to quality is the same. We are excited to meet you and love what we do.

The dedication to tradition is unwavering as Monty’s Famous Spitbraai & Catering looks to the future. The Montandon family proudly serves Cape Town with the heartfelt motto “From our family to yours”, maintaining a distinctively South African culinary experience while incorporating a contemporary twist. For more information about Monty’s Famous Spitbraai & Catering or to schedule your upcoming event, visit www.montysspitbraai.co.za or send an email to info@montysspitbraai.co.za.