Cisdem PDFMaster V7 Introduced with New UI and AI Feature

Madelia, Minnesota, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — This week, Cisdem has released a brand new version of its flagship PDFMaster. It comes with a simpler user interface and a smarter AI feature.

Cisdem PDFMaster is an all-in-one PDF solution available on Windows and Mac. From normal editing features to advanced AI tools, it has almost all the tools you may need to process PDF documents. You can edit the text content, modify PDF metadata, measure drawings, recognize scans, secure PDF, create forms, etc. Powerful AI tools include summarize, rewrite, proofread and translate.

“We’re committed to simplifying the workflow for our users, so we’ve optimized the user interface to make it more user-friendly in this update.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s PDF project manager. “Besides, the new version has added support for AI deep thinking and greatly enhanced its stability and compatibility. Now you can try it out to enjoy this update experience.”

What’s New in Cisdem PDFMaster?

Optimized the user interface, making it more intuitive and organized. Added support for AI deep thinking. Greatly enhanced overall performance, like stability and compatibility.

Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster

Edit text and images

Simply select the paragraph text in PDF and edit/modify/delete the existing text like editing a Word document, you can easily change the font style, size and color too. Plus, it allows users to insert images into anywhere, rotate, move, or adjust them to proper size.

Easily add annotations and make comments

With PDFMaster, you can add annotations to any PDF document – highlight/underline/strikeout text, add shapes, comments, call-out, links, drawings, stamps, measurement, even signatures.

Manipulate PDF files and pages

No matter if users want to rotate, extract, insert, split or replace pages in PDF, this PDF organizer can easily and quickly manipulate PDF files and pages with a few clicks.

Fill out and create PDF forms

With the powerful PDF form filler and creator, users can make a PDF form fillable by adding digital signature fields, check box, radio button, list box, combo box and OK button in less than a minute.

Convert PDF files with OCR feature

It enables users to export PDF into 10+ popular file formats and create PDF from 40+ formats with batch mode. In addition, it comes with a powerful OCR function that allows users to turn scans to searchable or editable files.

Protect sensitive information

This PDF protector provides multiple security options for users: set open password or permissions password, mark for redaction (permanently remove sensitive information), add watermark and add digital signature with a certificate-based digital ID.

Reduce PDF File size without losing quality

Depending on the robust size-reducing techniques, PDFMaster can reduce the file size up to 90% while retaining high quality.

Compare two similar documents

Quickly identify the text differences between two similar PDF documents and highlight changes in different colors.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDFMaster can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.exe (for Windows), https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg (for Mac). And people can purchase their full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster-windows/buy.html or https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster-mac/buy.html, which allows people to buy a one-year license for 1 PC at $49.99 and one-time license at $79.99 with free upgrades. You can get a 30% discount if you also buy another Cisdem product or use Cisdem for academia.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is an authoritative software company that focuses on developing highly efficient PDF tools, multimedia and utility for Mac and Windows users. The company is committed to streamlining workflow and improving efficiency for every customer. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.