Logitech’s #BePresent Campaign highlights digital presence is important for effective virtual collaboration

Newark, California, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Logitech launched a new campaign, #BePresent, to emphasize the importance of digital presence. The campaign’s objective was to redefine what it means to truly be present by blending technology with behavioural insights. Distractions, both digital and environmental, weaken involvement and hinder decision-making. This realization led to the creation of the #BePresent campaign.

There were several approaches to the campaign. The first was a dedicated #BePresent microsite. This was followed by the launch of a graphic novel showcasing various meeting personas such as the Juggler, the Visionary, the Techie, and many more.

The next step was launching the ‘Meeting Quotient’ survey, an interactive assessment that evaluated individuals’ engagement levels in meetings. Based on their responses, participants are categorized as Meeting Maestros, Collaborative Connectors, or Emerging Engagers. The survey was further enhanced through social channels with participants encouraged to question which meeting character best represented them.

The campaign moved to the next level of collaborations with featured panel discussions. The discussions, both in person and virtual, featured several tech industry experts, including Jesse Paul, a well-known marketer and entrepreneur who shared valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities for enhancing the meeting experience. The last and final leg of the campaign was a collaboration with Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of OYO Rooms. The discussions emphasised the urgent need for greater integration of technology in today’s meeting environment.

Sharing her views, Jesse Paul said: “Being present in any meeting involves projecting confidence to the group you are engaging with. In face-to-face meetings, we take the time to understand the other person; whereas, in virtual meetings, we often skip from problem to solution, overlooking the crucial details in between. Today, technology enables us to accomplish much more and offers various ways to share our stories, yet we often fail to utilize these possibilities. Therefore, I believe the future of leadership hinges on navigating change and being present, whether in virtual formats or in person.”

Adding his perspective, Ritesh Agarwal said: “As founders, our role in meetings goes beyond mere participation; we provide direction and clarity. With virtual meetings becoming the norm, we strive to arrive with enthusiasm and communicate so effectively that everyone pays attention. Clear communication should be our superpower, emphasizing a sharp focus that energizes all participants. We need to move away from lengthy discussions and instead communicate directly, cutting through the noise to promote progress. Ultimately, authenticity is essential in any meeting, along with maintaining an open mind and being present, as this fosters personal connections.”

The #BePresent campaign was rolled out across various digital channels, including LinkedIn, Google Ads, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and other targeted platforms. Within four weeks of promotions, evaluated campaign data indicates that the multi-platform effort generated significant digital momentum and massive visibility. The significance of the #BePresent campaign metrics was achieving over 67 million impressions across Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Taboola, and Spotify.

LinkedIn over-delivered with 35 lakh impressions and 23,718 clicks, making it the top-performing platform for professional engagement.

“Hybrid work has shifted how we collaborate,” asserted Anand Lakshmanan, Head of Logitech for Business, India. “At Logitech, presence for us isn’t merely sitting on a call—presence means being seen, heard, and fully engaged. The #BePresent campaign equips professionals with the right tools for virtual interactions to be as engaging as in-office meetings.”

The #BePresent campaign is based on a solid foundation of thought leadership, interactive content, and influencer partnerships. Logitech believes meetings can be more inclusive, ensuring that all individuals, wherever they are, have an equal voice and visibility. The #BePresent campaign aligns with this vision by helping business leaders develop their digital body language, interaction, and productivity.

“Professionals want to leverage virtual presence to gain an edge,” asserted Sajid Abdul, India Head of Marketing, Logitech for Business. “With the #BePresent campaign, we’re not just referring to improved video and audio—our goal is to foster more meaningful connections, more efficient collaboration, and more impactful leadership in the hybrid era,” he added.

As technology leaders, Logitech aimed to enhance the meeting experience through technology innovation and fostering a culture of active participation. This campaign encourages professionals—from CEOs to early-career employees—to recognize the importance of being fully present, whether they are leading meetings, sharing ideas, or simply listening. It’s not just about better tools; it’s about cultivating better habits.

About Logitech: Logitech, a global leader in designing innovative technology products that help businesses of all sizes collaborate, communicate, and perform at their best. From state-of-the-art video conferencing solutions and enterprise-grade peripherals to ergonomic workspace tools, Logitech for Business empowers modern work environments—remote, hybrid, and in-office. With a strong focus on sustainability, user-centric design, and seamless integration across platforms, Logitech enables organizations to boost productivity, enhance meeting equity, and create more inclusive digital experiences. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Newark, California, Logitech serves customers in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.logitech.com/business

