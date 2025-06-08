AAEON Brings New Intel Core 3 Processing to its UP Squared & UP Squared Pro Developer Board Lines

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand (stock code: 6579) today announced the release of two new developer boards based on the new Intel® Core™ 3 processor platform (formerly Twin Lake), the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Both boards offer a choice of the Intel® Core™ 3 Processor N355, Intel® Processor N250, or Intel® Processor N150 CPU, the latest in Intel’s processing technology focused on low power, energy-efficient performance.

Measuring just 85.6mm × 90mm, the UP Squared TWL is the more compact of the two products, and AAEON has positioned it as an entry-level board for the development of industrial applications. The board’s I/O reflects this market positioning, with two RS-232/422/485 pin wafers, three USB ports, and a 40-pin HAT offering GPIO, SPI, I2C, I2S, and UART functions.

The UP Squared TWL comes with up to 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory alongside 128GB of eMMC storage, although it also offers an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for additional storage. Joining this expansion is an M.2 2230 E-Key, which allows for a Wi-Fi module to be installed.

The UP Squared Pro TWL is the larger of the two boards at 101.6mm × 101.6mm, and this additional size is reflected in its I/O, with emphasis on more advanced functions for low power inferencing and machine vision applications. Also sporting 16GB of soldered LPDDR5, the UP Squared Pro TWL offers slightly less onboard eMMC storage at 64GB, but instead offers both an M.2 2280 M-Key slot and SATA SSD support, allowing for greater flexibility.

In addition to this, the UP Squared Pro TWL adds an M.2 3052 B-Key with a Nano SIM slot for 5G/LTE options, as well as a dedicated 61-Pin FPC connector for MIPI camera support. For display, the board offers HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2, and DP 1.4a via a USB Type-C. Rounding off its I/O, the UP Squared Pro TWL hosts two RJ-45 ports running at 2.5GbE speed, with dedicated drivers for the Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-IT package.

Both the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL are available in wide temperature SKUs ranging from -20°C to 70°C. Similarly, both boards support Microsoft Windows 11, Ubuntu 22.04, and Yocto 5.1 operating systems.

For more information and detailed specifications of each product, please visit their respective product pages on the official AAEON website.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.