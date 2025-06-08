AudiFab Music One Launches: Convert Spotify, Apple Music & 15+ More

USA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — AudiFab proudly launches AudiFab Music One, the ultimate streaming music converter designed to download and convert songs from Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, SoundCloud, Qobuz, YouTube, Audible, and more at 10x speed, preserving studio-grade quality.

AudiFab, a trailblazer in audio technology innovation, today announced the release of AudiFab Music One, a revolutionary all-in-one streaming music converter and toolbox. This groundbreaking software empowers users to break free from streaming limitations, offering seamless downloads from 10+ major platforms while retaining lossless audio quality, ID3 metadata, and lyrics.

What sets AudiFab Music One apart? Unlike traditional converters, AudiFab combines high-speed conversion, multifunctional audio tools, and free podcast/radio downloads into a single platform. Its unique built-in Music Recorder captures rare tracks from any website (e.g., Dailymotion, Vimeo), while the AI Audio Splitter and Advanced ID3 Editor cater to creators and audiophiles alike.

Products Feature Overview:

Convert Music from 10+ Streaming Platforms:

Supports Spotify (Free/Premium), Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, SoundCloud, Qobuz, LINE MUSIC, and more.

Convert to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, ALAC, AIFF without quality loss.

Built-In Free Music Recorder & Podcast Downloader

Record songs from any website :just input the music website, and it can record any music with one click.

:just input the music website, and it can record any music with one click. Free Download Podcast & Radio:download hundreds of popular podcasts and radios to MP3/MP4 easily.

10X Faster Conversion with Lossless Quality

Batch download entire playlists at 10x speed while preserving original fidelity: Spotify 320kbps/Apple Music Lossless/Tidal Master Quality/Amazon Music Ultra HD.

Complete Metadata Control

Auto-save ID3 tags (title, artist, album art, lyrics, genre) and edit freely via the built-in tag editor.

Customize output settings: bitrate, sample rate, folder organization, and more.

Smart Toolbox for Music Lovers

Everything you need — from conversion to editing — is built right into the software: AA/AAX Audiobook Converter, Audio Format Converter, CD Burner, Audio Editor, AI Audio Splitter (extract vocals or instruments), ID3 Tag Editor, Export Music to iTunes.

Key Features of Audifab’s Software:

Convert streaming audio to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, ALAC

Preserve lossless quality and complete metadata

Convert at up to 10X faster speed

Burn music to CD, edit ID3 tags, and export to iTunes

Built-in audiobook converter, audio splitter, and more

Easy-to-use interface for both beginners and pros

For more information about AudiFab, please go to: https://www. audifab .com/

Purchase link: https://www.audifab.com/order.html

About AudiFab Inc.

AudiFab Inc. is a trusted software developer specializing in audio conversion and streaming recording. Its product lineup includes Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter, and the all-in-one AudiFab Music One. With powerful features and user-first design, AudiFab provides reliable, high-quality tools to music lovers, collectors, and professionals around the world.

Official Website: https://www. audifab .com