RPost and Esquire Innovations Launch Powerful Outlook Add-In for Legal Metadata Management

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — A new Outlook add-in from RPost and Esquire Innovations offers legal professionals a seamless way to manage metadata, encrypt emails, and ensure proof of delivery—all from within the familiar Outlook environment. The integration combines RPost’s Registered Email services with Esquire’s iScrub metadata cleaner for Microsoft Office and PDF documents. Once a document is attached and a message sent, iScrub automatically scrubs metadata based on user-defined settings, while RPost handles encryption and verification tasks via its cloud processing platform.

This collaboration not only enhances security and compliance in email communications but also streamlines the workflow for legal practitioners. As Outlook remains a staple among legal professionals, tools like this new DLL-based add-in are set to transform how attorneys manage sensitive data and meet regulatory demands. With more developers expected to tap into RPost’s open DLL framework, the future of Outlook-based legal tech looks promising.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/new-rpost-add-bright-outlook