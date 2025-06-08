New AI Assistant Improves GST Compliance, Enhances User Experience, and Reduces Support Load

Pune, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, a trusted provider of invoicing and GST software solutions, today announced the launch of its new GPT-powered AI assistant—“Sleek Bill GST Assistance.” Designed to simplify GST compliance and support day-to-day operations, this innovative tool offers real-time guidance to users navigating Sleek Bill’s invoicing, reporting, and e-way bill features.

The Sleek Bill GST Assistance is fully integrated into the ChatGPT platform, enabling users to get instant, tailored answers to their questions—without needing to contact support or search through help documents. Whether it’s generating a GSTR-1 report, tracking stock movements, or understanding how to create a debit note, users now have on-demand help at their fingertips.

“This AI assistant marks a big step in our goal to simplify GST compliance and help businesses become more efficient,” said Vickey Kalbande, CEO at Sleek Bill. “We want users to feel empowered to complete their tasks faster and with confidence, and this assistant is here to guide them through every step.”

Key Features of Sleek Bill GST Assistance:

In-App Support: Users can ask questions directly through ChatGPT and receive instant, step-by-step responses tailored to Sleek Bill’s platform.

GST-Specific Guidance: Covers everything from creating invoices and reports to e-way bills and stock tracking—based on Indian GST rules and best practices.

Smarter Workflows: Reduces time spent on support requests and helps users resolve issues quickly within their own workspace.

Sleek Bill’s AI assistant is now available via ChatGPT at this link: https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6835918f97c08191945d58442917b30d-sleek-bill-gst-assistance . To start using it, simply log into ChatGPT, search for “Sleek Bill GST Assistance,” and begin asking questions like:

“How do I generate a GSTR-1 report in Sleek Bill?”

“What’s the process to create a debit note?”

“How can I track item stock movement?”

Not only that you can also ask about “E-Invoicing, E-way Bill, Profit Loss statements, Inventory reports”

“We believe this assistant will not only make our users’ daily tasks easier but also set the stage for future AI-powered innovations within our platform,” added Vickey Kalbande, CEO.

Sleek Bill continues to invest in smart solutions that help Indian businesses stay compliant, productive, and future-ready. The launch of this AI assistant is the latest step in a broader commitment to combining intuitive technology with real-world business needs.

To learn more about Sleek Bill, please visit: www.sleekbill.in

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill is a trusted SaaS platform streamlining billing, inventory, and GST compliance for Indian SMEs. With a focus on automation and accuracy, the platform serves over 3 million businesses worldwide.

Experience the future of GST management today at https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6835918f97c08191945d58442917b30d-sleek-bill-gst-assistance .

Media Contact

Shrutesh B.

CMO

Sleek Bill

9168696091/92/93 | support@sleekbill.in

www.sleekbill.in