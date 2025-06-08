Juicy Simplicity: Vertu 50/50 Blackcurrant E-Liquid Now Available at Vapeaah

Birmingham, UK, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — You can now buy the Vertu Vape 50/50 Blackcurrant 10ml E-Liquid online, and Vapeaah is very happy to let you know that it is now available.   This electronic liquid is made for people who like the smooth, fruity taste that comes with each puff.  There is a lot of strong blackberry flavour in it, and it is well-balanced.

 

This 10ml jar has a 50VG to 50PG ratio and is great for beginner kits and devices that don’t need a lot of power.   The 50/50 mix gives you the best of both worlds: a throat hit that feels good, a strong flavour, and not much vapour.   Vertu’s blackcurrant flavour is tart and rich, yet it never feels too strong. This is true whether you are new to e-liquid flavours or have been exploring fruity sensations for a long time.

 

This high-quality e-liquid is made in the UK and lets users find the level of enjoyment that works best for them.  There are different amounts of nicotine in it, such as 3mg, 6mg, 12mg, and 18mg.   Nicotine is released in a gentle way, which makes it a great choice for everyday use.  Also, the consistent taste and quality make sure that each bottle lives up to the standards that are set for it.

 

Main Features:

 

  • Blackcurrant has a strong, juicy taste.
  • 50% VG and 50% PG mix is perfect for mouth-to-lung devices.
  • You can get nicotine in a range of strengths.
  • 10 ml bottle that meets TPD standards
  • Made in the UK to very high quality standards

 

Vertu 50/50 Blackcurrant is a tasty and effective e-liquid that you can use all day, whether you’re switching brands or just want a good e-liquid to utilise.   It is now available at Vapeaah.co.uk and can be dispatched anywhere in the UK.

 

If you have any further questions or need more information, please email us at support@vapeaah.co.uk or call us at +44 (0)20 7946 0857.

