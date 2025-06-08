Future Electronics Honored as Littelfuse 2024 High Volume Distributor of the Year

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has been named Littelfuse’s 2024 High Volume Distributor of the Year. This accolade underscores Future Electronics’ outstanding performance in driving sales growth, securing strategic design wins, and delivering unparalleled partnership value across global markets.

Selected for its consistent excellence across multiple benchmarks, Future Electronics distinguished itself through remarkable year-over-year sales expansion, focused product performance, and cross-portfolio solution selling. The company’s dedication to demand creation—both through field engagement and targeted marketing initiatives—further solidified its position as Littelfuse’s top-tier distribution partner.

Future Electronics’ world-class distribution infrastructure played a pivotal role in achieving this honor. The company’s three advanced global hubs—in Memphis, Leipzig, and Singapore—leverage cutting-edge automation, climate-controlled storage, and real-time inventory systems to ensure precision and speed. With capabilities like same-day shipping and a 15-minute turnaround for priority Asia-Pacific orders, Future Electronics delivers the reliability that customers and partners like Littelfuse depend on.

“Their results-driven approach, collaborative spirit, and dedication to promoting Littelfuse technologies across markets make them an invaluable business partner,” said Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Littelfuse’s Electronics Business Unit. “This recognition reflects their ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and providing best-in-class support to our shared customers worldwide.”

“Future Electronics has a strong and long-standing partnership with Littelfuse, built on deep relationships across all levels of our organizations,” said Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Future Electronics. “This collaboration helps drive alignment and performance, benefiting our mutual organizations and our customers. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to customer expansion and for extending our reach within the current customer base for the most compelling technologies from Littelfuse. Being named 2024 High Volume Distributor of the Year is a testament to our shared success, and we look forward to many more years of creating value for Littelfuse and our customers.”

As part of WT Microelectronics, Future Electronics continues to enhance its global distribution network while maintaining the customer-centric philosophy that has defined its leadership for over 55 years. The company’s rigorous quality controls, customized logistics solutions, and sustainability-focused consolidation programs further demonstrate why manufacturers like Littelfuse trust Future Electronics to deliver excellence at every stage of the supply chain.

For more information about Future Electronics’ distribution services and Littelfuse product offerings, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

