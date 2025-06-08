RPost Publishes White Paper Endorsing Registered Email for Legal Notice Compliance

RPost’s new white paper guides corporate counsels on replacing paper legal notices with Registered Email, offering proof of delivery and legal compliance.

Posted on 2025-06-08 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the pioneer behind Registered Email services, has released a comprehensive white paper titled Converting Legal & Contract Notices from Paper to Electronic Delivery: A Corporate Counsel Guide. Authored by Stanley M. Gibson, a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, the paper addresses the legal and practical considerations of switching from paper-based to electronic notice delivery. It provides a detailed checklist for evaluating e-delivery tools and compares five leading solutions, with RPost’s service emerging as the top-rated option for delivering legal notices that require verifiable proof of compliance.

The white paper responds to a significant industry shift, supported by data from the International Association for Contract and Commercial Management (IACCM), revealing that while 58% of organizations aim to adopt electronic notices, 80% still struggle with ensuring reliable proof of receipt. Gibson’s analysis emphasizes the need for services that offer delivery and content proof, court-admissible records, and self-authenticating evidence—criteria in which RPost’s Registered Email scored nearly perfectly, far outperforming its competitors.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/new-study-picks-rpost-top-choice-electronic-transmission-legal-documents-notices

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution