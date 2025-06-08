Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the pioneer behind Registered Email services, has released a comprehensive white paper titled Converting Legal & Contract Notices from Paper to Electronic Delivery: A Corporate Counsel Guide. Authored by Stanley M. Gibson, a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, the paper addresses the legal and practical considerations of switching from paper-based to electronic notice delivery. It provides a detailed checklist for evaluating e-delivery tools and compares five leading solutions, with RPost’s service emerging as the top-rated option for delivering legal notices that require verifiable proof of compliance.

The white paper responds to a significant industry shift, supported by data from the International Association for Contract and Commercial Management (IACCM), revealing that while 58% of organizations aim to adopt electronic notices, 80% still struggle with ensuring reliable proof of receipt. Gibson’s analysis emphasizes the need for services that offer delivery and content proof, court-admissible records, and self-authenticating evidence—criteria in which RPost’s Registered Email scored nearly perfectly, far outperforming its competitors.

https://rpost.com/news/new-study-picks-rpost-top-choice-electronic-transmission-legal-documents-notices