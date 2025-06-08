AAEON’s Hybrid Edge AI Platform Honored with 2025 AI TechAward

Orange, California, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, today announced its Hybrid Edge AI Computing Platform has been awarded a 2025 AI TechAward in the Intel-NVIDIA Hybrid Edge AI Platform category. The AI TechAwards recognize outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 20 categories within the software industry.

“Developer tools and technology are paving the way for software developers and engineers to build the global technology ecosystem. AAEON’s win showcases its leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of AI DevSummit and the 2025 AI TechAwards.

Award winners were selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board from hundreds of nominees. The selection criteria included technical innovation, the ability to attract notable attention and awareness in the software industry, and general regard and use by the developer, engineering, and IT communities.

AAEON’s winning platform is a project-based hybrid AI computing system that leverages the strengths of both Intel x86 processors and NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ modules. This innovative design provided:

• Legacy Edge System AI Upgrade: Combines legacy Intel x86 general-purpose computing with powerful NVIDIA Jetson Orin technology.

• Rugged Design: Engineered for reliable 24/7 operation in harsh industrial environments.

• Modular Expansion: Designed to support a wide range of interfaces and connectivity options for easy compatibility in deployment.

• Enhanced Security and Management: Leveraged secure OTA (Over-The-Air) updates and out-of-band management (OOB) for robust secure networking in edge environments.

“Our Hybrid Edge AI Platform represents a strategic approach to AI adoption. By combining the strengths of Intel x86 and NVIDIA Jetson Orin technologies, we empower our customers to modernize their operations without sacrificing compatibility or long-term viability,” said Howard Young, AI Solution Architect at AAEON.

AAEON will receive its 2025 AI TechAward during the AI DevSummit 2025, held on May 28th and 29th in San Francisco, CA, while also being available to view online.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

About AI DevSummit & AI TechAwards

AI DevSummit is the world’s leading AI engineering conference. AI TechAwards are the definitive annual awards for the software industry, recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 20 categories. Award winners are selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board based on technical innovation, industry attention, and general use by the developer, engineering, and IT communities.