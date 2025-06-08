RAPIDTOOL Australia Kicks Off Its Biggest Sale Ever This June

NSW, Australia, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — RAPIDTOOL, Australia’s go-to source for professional rebar tools, has just launched its BIGGEST SALE EVER, available exclusively for June 2025. This month-long promotion brings massive savings and limited-time bonus offers for contractors, tradies, and construction pros across the country.

From June 1 to June 30, customers can take advantage of up to $825 in savings, FREE accessories, and unbeatable pricing—only at selected RAPIDTOOL Platinum Plus Dealers.

Unmissable RAPIDTOOL Offers!

Buy Any RAPIDTOOL Rebar Tier – Get 2 FREE Cartons of Tie Wire

  • RT-40A RRP: $2,499
  • RT-60A RRP: $2,745
  • SAVE up to $825

Buy Any RAPIDTOOL Cordless Rebar Cutter – Get a FREE Cutter Block Kit

  • BSC-18X RRP: $3,945
  • BRC-20X RRP: $3,945
  • SAVE up to $160

All prices include GST. Offers available only at participating RAPIDTOOL Platinum Plus Dealers, while stocks last.

New Products, Real Savings

This exclusive sale is part of RAPIDTOOL’s commitment to supporting the construction industry with best-in-class tools that boost productivity and reduce fatigue on the job. Whether you’re upgrading your gear or gearing up for your next big project, this promotion delivers serious value at the right time.

“This is more than just a sale, it’s our way of giving back to the tradies and professionals who power Australia’s infrastructure every day,” said a RAPIDTOOL PR team.

Important Details:

  • Promotion Dates: June 1–30, 2025
  • Where: Selected RAPIDTOOL Platinum Plus Dealers
  • Conditions: Cannot be used with other promotions or discounts. Stock may vary by location.

To find a participating dealer or explore the full product range, visit: https://rapidtool.com.au/ or call 1800 955 755

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of reinforcing tools, specialising in rebar cutters, benders, and tiers. We provide cutting-edge, top-notch construction solutions tailored for professionals, including steel fixers, concreters, builders, construction companies, and concrete pool builders. Our extensive inventory features the broadest selection of portable, cordless, electric, and hydraulic rebar construction tools available on the market. Committed to quality and innovation, RAPIDTOOL empowers professionals to enhance their efficiency and productivity on every job site.

