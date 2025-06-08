AgentDAO Launches Public Liquidity Pool on Uniswap, Invites Web3 Builders to Join the AI Agent Economy

Posted on 2025-06-08

California, USA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — AgentDAO, the decentralized platform transforming digital assets into autonomous smart agents, is proud to announce the launch of its first public liquidity pool on Uniswap V4. The ADAO/USDC pair is now live on the Base blockchain, marking a pivotal step in democratizing access to AI-powered, revenue-generating agents.

“This launch is a major milestone for AgentDAO. We’re inviting builders, creators, and investors to join the next wave of Web3—where digital assets work for you,” said Chad Folkening, Visionary at AgentDAO.

What’s Now Live:

  • $ADAO / USDC Pool on Uniswap V4 (Base) 
  • Top Agents Activated: ReferAgent, GrowAgent, ContentAgent, SocialAgent, and more 
  • Agent Subscriptions via ESH: Activate features through token credits 
  • Secure Fund Management: Gnosis Safe integration for DAO operations 
  • DAO Governance: ADAO token holders can vote and shape AgentDAO’s future 

Add Liquidity Now

Support the ecosystem and earn LP fees:

https://www.adao.ai/addliquidity

OTC Private Round Now Open

AgentDAO is raising $10,000 through OTC sales at a discounted price of $0.0028 per ADAO.

Join the OTC Round

