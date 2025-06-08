Axis Electricals Participates in Expo Electrica 2025 – Mexico

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Axis India is proud to announce that we are participating in Expo Electrica International 2025, which will take place from June 10 to 12, 2025, in Mexico City. Visitors can meet our Axis Team at booth #2126, where we will showcase our latest innovations in electrical engineering solutions and components.

When: 10-12 June 2025

Where: Mexico City

Booth No.: 2126



What to Expect from Axis India

Visitors to Booth #2126 will have the opportunity to explore:

Smart Electrical Systems

Industrial Automation Innovations

High-Quality Electrical Components

This is a great chance to connect with our experts, discover cutting-edge solutions, and explore new industry trends.

Why Expo Electrica?

Expo Electrica is Latin America’s most important and famous event for electrical industries, assembling the professionals, manufacturers, distributors and leaders of the electrical world from every corner of the world. A constant growth over the years, and especially during the last decade (attendees boosted from 30,000 in 2023 to 40,000 in 2024) show the great success of a Trade Show which has been able to move with the market.

This event is our greatest opportunity to connect with industry partners, expose our latest technologies, and learn new trends in the market.

Join Us in Mexico City

We invite all industry partners, customers, and visitors to stop by our booth and experience Axis India’s latest technologies designed for efficiency, reliability, and safety.

We hope to see you all there!

To know more about Axis India and its participation in Expo Electrica 2025, contact us!

For more information about our innovative electrical products, visit www.axis-india.com.

About Axis India: Axis India is a leading provider of electrical protection solutions, offering a wide range of products and services for various industries in over 80+ Countries. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Axis India delivers cutting-edge solutions that ensure electrical systems’ protection, reliability, and efficiency.

To get a quote or to talk to our industry expert, visit our contact us section.