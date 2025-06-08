Social AI Launches Crowdsourced AI Portal Built in the U.S.

Pittsburgh, PA, USA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Social AI today announced the official rollout of its Soc-AI generative AI portal, a platform built using crowdsourcing and designed to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence.

Unlike traditional AI development models that require massive financial backing, Soc-AI leverages thousands of volunteers who contribute their idle computing power to build and train the large language model (LLM). This low-cost development strategy allows Social AI to offer its generative AI system free to all users.

The Soc-AI portal allows users to:

ask questions and seek advice on any topic

request assistance in writing documents

get detailed instructions on performing almost any task

search the internet for real-time information in conjunction with AI tasks

view advertisements relevant to search terms

set an Agent running in the background that alerts to specific items of interest while the AI is doing other things

“Our mission is to create an AI in the U.S. and make it available to everybody,” said KR Mechlin, founder of Social AI. “There are no ties to any government entity and no need for a billion-dollar data center investment. We believe AI should be accessible, transparent, and open to all. Our Soc-AI portal is free to use. We plan to offer fee-based advanced capabilities in future releases.”

The Soc-AI portal is now live and accessible to the public. Users can experience the platform and its capabilities firsthand at https://soc-ai.rf.gd.

Media Contact

KR Mechlin

Email: socialai@tuta.io

Phone: 724-316-7852

Website: https://soc-ai.github.io

Soc-AI Portal: https://soc-ai.rf.gd

About Social AI

Social AI is a Pittsburgh-based technology company dedicated to building open, accessible AI solutions through innovative, community-driven approaches.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact KR Mechlin.