Cashew Nut Kernel Market 2030: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Still Reign

The global cashew nut kernel market size was estimated at USD 6,271.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8,598.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. This market’s growth is driven by several interrelated factors that reflect changing consumer preferences, health trends, and market dynamics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In terms of region, Asia Pacific was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.

Country-wise, India is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In terms of segment, white wholes accounted for a revenue of USD 3,100.5 million in 2024.

Scorched Wholes is the most lucrative product segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,271.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8,598.1 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

The rising awareness of health benefits associated with cashew nuts has significantly contributed to their popularity. Cashews are rich in healthy fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals, making them nutritious snacks. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthy alternatives to traditional snacks, leading to a surge in demand for cashew-based products. This trend is particularly evident in regions like Europe and North America, where consumers are willing to pay a premium for health-oriented products.

The industry has seen an increase in the availability of flavored and processed products. Innovations such as cashew butter, milk, and various flavored snacks have broadened the appeal of cashews beyond traditional consumption. This diversification caters to different consumer tastes and dietary preferences, including veganism and gluten-free diets. The growth of ready-to-eat snacks has further fueled this trend, as cashews are often incorporated into convenient food options.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the largest consumer of cashew nuts, with countries like India and China driving significant demand. In India, cashews are integral to culinary traditions, while in China, there is a growing preference for diverse nut flavors in snacks. The increased consumption in these regions reflects cultural shifts toward incorporating healthier ingredients into diets. As these markets expand, they present substantial opportunities for producers and exporters.

The rise of e-commerce has transformed how consumers access cashew kernels. Online platforms allow for greater visibility and availability of various cashew-based snacks and ingredients. The convenience of online shopping aligns with modern consumer lifestyles, further boosting sales. Additionally, traditional retail channels are adapting by increasing their offerings of health-oriented snack options, including cashews.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the ethical implications of their food choices. The demand for sustainably sourced and produced cashews is rising, particularly in developed markets where consumers prioritize brands that demonstrate social responsibility. This trend is reflected in the willingness of consumers to pay more for products that have positive societal or environmental impacts.

Economic growth in developing countries has increased disposable incomes, enabling consumers to spend more on premium food products like cashews. As urbanization continues to rise, so does the demand for convenient and nutritious snack options. This economic backdrop supports the expansion of the cashew kernel market as more consumers can afford to incorporate these healthy nuts into their diets.

One of the primary challenges in the cashew nut kernel market is the disruption in the supply chain due to inconsistent weather patterns and crop failures. In 2024, for instance, there was a notable reduction in in-shell arrivals by approximately 25% compared to the previous year, which raised concerns about production forecasts and market stability. Weather-related issues such as dry spells or excessive rainfall can severely affect fruit development, leading to lower yields and impacting the supply of cashew nuts.

Cashew Nut Kernel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cashew nut kernel market report on the basis of product, type, distribution channel and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Conventional Cashew Nut Kernel Organic Cashew Nut Kernel

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) White Wholes Scorched Wholes Dessert Wholes White Pieces Scorched Pieces

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Online Retailers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa UAE



