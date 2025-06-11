Fungicides Market 2030: Advancements in Formulation Technologies

The global fungicides market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.32 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030. Growing demand for food security amongst the developing nations, coupled with increasing requirement to reduce crop losses due to fungal infections, is a key driver boosting the market growth globally.

The agricultural sector worldwide has reflected significant improvement in terms of development from crop yielding perspective to market capitalization. The industry has been driven by the presence of a large number of multinationals that have developed novel pesticides and other allied crop care chemicals. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as majority of the countries in the region are agrarian economies.

Among the multiple fungicides, biofungicides are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of their ability to curb pathogenic activities of bacteria and fungi on plants. Biofungicides work on the basis of parasitism, rhizosphere competence, antibiosis, plant growth promotions, and inducing metabolic changes in plants. These are typically utilized as seed treatment or for preventing media growth in crops.

However, application of fungicides vary on several parameters, such as crop type, soil condition, nature of pests and infectants, plant size, and age of the crop. Different crops are prone to different fungal infections and therefore the farming community needs to be educated regarding the types of diseases and permissible dosage of the substance to cease spreading of the infection.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the act of Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) regulates and monitors the consumption, distribution, and sales of fungicides across U.S. The regulations are formulated by FIFRA to ensure no potential hazard is caused to human lives by the residues of the substance on the applied crops and also to restrict movement of the substance in the environment due to excessive application.

Fungicides Market Report Highlights

The inorganic fungicides led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.2% in 2024.

The cereals and grains segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.9% in 2024 attributed to the increasing demand for staple crops such as corn, wheat, and rice.

The fruits and vegetable application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, owing to changing dietary preferences and an increase in health-conscious consumers.

The Asia Pacific fungicides market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 39.1% in 2024 attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing food demand due to a burgeoning population.

Fungicides Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fungicides market report based on product, application, and region:

Fungicides Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Inorganics

Benzimidazoles

Dithiocarbamtes

Triazoles & diazoles

Biofungicides

Others

Fungicides Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Fungicides Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt



