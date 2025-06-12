Lucintel Forecasts the Global Propofol Drug Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-12 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global propofol drug market looks promising with opportunities in the general anesthesia, medical procedures sedation, and mechanical ventilation markets. The global propofol drug market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for sedation in surgeries, the rising adoption of outpatient procedures, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in propofol drug market to 2031 by type (10 mL, 20 mL, 50 mL, and 100 mL), application (general anesthesia, medical procedures sedation, mechanical ventilation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 50 ml is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, medical procedures sedation is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on propofol drug market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Fresenius Kabi, Aspen Pharma, B. Braun, Pfizer, DR. ReddyÄX%$%XS Laboratories, Rusoma, Centurion Healthcare, Wellona Pharma, NEON, Flagship Biotech are the major suppliers in the propofol drug market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Semiconductor Oral Laser Market

Semiconductor Test Board Market

Semiconductor Transistor Market

Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot Market

Streaming Media Rearview Mirror Market