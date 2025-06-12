Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pulley Lagging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pulley lagging market looks promising with opportunities in the mining, cement, and power plant markets. The global pulley lagging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for conveyor systems in industries, the growing focus on reducing maintenance costs, and the increasing adoption of energy-efficient solutions.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in pulley lagging market to 2031 by type (ceramic pulley lagging, rubber pulley lagging, and urethane pulley lagging), application (mining, cement, power plant, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, rubber pulley lagging is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, mining is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Elastotec, REMA TIP TOP, Trelleborg, ASGCO, Flexco, Metso, Brain Industries, Dodge, Douglas Manufacturing, Zenith Rubber are the major suppliers in the pulley lagging market.

