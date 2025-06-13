Biomethane Market 2030: The Importance of Technology and Innovation

Biomethane Market Summary

The global biomethane market size was estimated at USD 7,994.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17,031.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030. Biomethane is a renewable source that is used for diverse applications such as construction, power generation, transportation, and industrial applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In terms of region, Europe was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.

Country-wise, Germany is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In terms of segment, municipal waste accounted for a revenue of USD 3,583.9 million in 2024.

Municipal Waste is the most lucrative souce segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7,994.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17,031.9 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 13.5%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Biomethane Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Biomethane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Biomethane market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Biomethane Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Devices

Software

Consumables & Accessories

Biomethane Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Volume Measurement

Flow Measurement

Peak Flow Measurement

Biomethane Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Others

Biomethane End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Biomethane Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Curious about the Biomethane Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.