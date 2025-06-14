Strong Partnership for Future Momentum – Paper Chain Expo & WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 Launches in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — In a landmark collaboration, China National Chemical Information Center and RX—two leading organizers of papermaking and packaging exhibitions—are joining forces to co-host the Paper Chain Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia. From July 29 to 31, 2025 at the Indonesia JIEXPO Exhibition Center, this premier event strengthens the synergistic effects between upstream paper-making and downstream packaging operations across Southeast Asia. The exhibition will feature over 300 enterprises spanning the entire papermaking and packaging supply chain.

Key Highlights

Industry Synergy and Market Expansion

The event will feature an integrated supply system that presents a high-quality chain covering everything from paper pulp and eco-friendly materials to packaging applications across various industries. It will also promote regional collaboration as industry experts explore resources from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, fostering new partnerships and deeper cooperation between Chinese and Southeast Asian markets. Additionally, with booming sectors such as e-commerce, take-out services, and industrial packaging driving increased demand for short-order equipment, corrugated processing, and folding carton technology, the growth potential is significant. According to market projections, the Southeast Asian corrugated packaging market is anticipated to grow at a 4% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2026.

Strong Market Position of Indonesia

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, plays a pivotal role in the global packaging industry, especially in segments like paper, eco-friendly, and intelligent packaging. Benefiting from a stable annual growth rate of 5%, the country offers a thriving market with access to over 600 million ASEAN consumers. Additionally, as a global investment hub, Indonesia attracts major investments and government support in sectors such as electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, logistics, and packaging, underscoring its significant international influence.

Collaborative Strength and Government Support

Reinforced partnerships bolster the event’s credibility through long-standing collaborations with local organizations such as the Indonesian Packaging Federation (IPF) and the Indonesian Pulp & Paper Association (APKI), while RX’s long-running Indonesian Corrugated Folding Carton Manufacturing Summit since 2011 has built substantial industry resources and media connections. Additionally, policy endorsements further strengthen the expo, with initiatives like the China-ASEAN cooperation strategy and Guangdong Province’s “Guangdong Trade Global” campaign providing allowances for participating enterprises, thereby reducing the costs associated with overseas market expansion.

Holistic Exhibition Model

WEPACK Southeast Asia will be co-located and held in conjunction with Paper Chain Expo, creating a whole industrial chain display platform from papermaking to packaging and end application:

Upstream: Focus on papermaking, pulp, and eco-friendly materials.

Midstream: Showcase advanced packaging equipment, printing technologies, and intelligent packaging solutions.

Downstream: Explore applications across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce industries.

This integrated platform is designed to maximize efficiency by linking raw materials, production technology, and final packaging applications, thereby facilitating rapid market entry and growth for exhibitors.

Strategic Industry Impact

The strategic alliance between WEPACK Southeast Asia and Paper Chain Expo in 2025 marks a significant milestone. It is set to become the most comprehensive industrial chain exhibition in Southeast Asia, covering:

Innovative paper-making technologies

Advanced packaging processing

Diverse packaging applications

Supported by governments and major industry associations from Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Thailand, and beyond, this event underscores the industry’s commitment to sustainable growth and international cooperation.

Join Us

Paper Chain Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 invites industry professionals, manufacturers, and trade visitors to explore new market opportunities in the rapidly expanding Indonesian and Southeast Asian packaging markets.

For more information, visit https://www.wepack-southeastasia.com/