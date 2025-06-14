Coming Soon: Version 6 of Open Source BI Helical Insight: Introduction of Canned reporting

Hyderabad, India, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Helical Insight, the world’s premier open-source Business Intelligence platform, is working on the launch of Helical Insight 6.0, featuring the ground breaking Canned Reporting Module. This major release positions Helical Insight as the definitive modern alternative to legacy reporting platforms including SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Crystal Reports, Jasper Reports, Oracle Reports, and Pentaho Reports.

Addressing the Legacy Reporting Crisis

Organizations worldwide are grappling with many issues including increasingly obsolete reporting technologies, change in licensing conditions, no active support post M&A etc. Customers are looking for alternatives to Microsoft SSRS, crystal reports, Jasper reports, Oracle reports and Pentaho reports. These legacy platforms present significant challenges:

Outdated Technology Stacks : Built on aging architectures incompatible with modern cloud environments

: Built on aging architectures incompatible with modern cloud environments Escalating Licensing Costs : Restrictive pricing models that penalize growth and scalability

: Restrictive pricing models that penalize growth and scalability Limited Support : Reduced vendor investment in legacy product lines

: Reduced vendor investment in legacy product lines Security Vulnerabilities : Older platforms lack modern security frameworks

: Older platforms lack modern security frameworks Integration Challenges: Poor compatibility with contemporary data sources and APIs

Core Reporting Features:

Pixel-Perfect Precision : Generate bank statements, salary slips, invoices, and regulatory reports with exact formatting control

: Generate bank statements, salary slips, invoices, and regulatory reports with exact formatting control Advanced Pagination : Sophisticated page breaks, images, headers, footers, and multi-page document handling

: Sophisticated page breaks, images, headers, footers, and multi-page document handling Dynamic Data Integration : Connect seamlessly to SQL databases, REST APIs, cloud data warehouses, and modern data lakes

: Connect seamlessly to SQL databases, REST APIs, cloud data warehouses, and modern data lakes Professional Output Formats : Export to PDF, Excel, CSV, ODT, and print-ready formats

: Export to PDF, Excel, CSV, ODT, and print-ready formats Row-Level Security : User-based data access controls for sensitive financial and HR reports

: User-based data access controls for sensitive financial and HR reports Embedding: Embed these reports into your product

Comprehensive BI Platform Beyond Legacy Limitations

Unlike single-purpose legacy reporting tools, Helical Insight 6.0 provides a complete business intelligence ecosystem:

Modern Dashboard Capabilities:

Interactive dashboards with drill-down and drill-through functionality comparable to Tableau, Power BI, and QuickSight

Real-time data visualization and self-service analytics

Mobile-responsive design for modern workplace requirements

Embedding and white labelling options for product based companie’s

Technical Excellence:

Latest Java and Tomcat Integration : Enhanced performance, security, and scalability

: Enhanced performance, security, and scalability Cloud-Native Architecture : Deploy on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or on-premises

: Deploy on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or on-premises Open-Source Flexibility

Enterprise Support Options: Professional services and support packages available

Total Cost of Ownership Advantage

Organizations migrating from legacy reporting platforms to Helical Insight 6.0 typically achieve:

70-90% reduction in annual reporting software costs with Helical Insight flat pricing option

in annual reporting software costs with Helical Insight flat pricing option Eliminated licensing complexity with transparent, usage-based pricing

with transparent, usage-based pricing Reduced IT overhead through simplified deployment and maintenance

through simplified deployment and maintenance Future-proof investment with guaranteed long-term support and development

Availability and Migration Support

Helical Insight 6.0 with the Canned Reporting Module will be available for download in July 2025. The company offers comprehensive migration services including:

Legacy Report Assessment : Detailed analysis of existing SSRS, Crystal Reports, and Jasper Reports implementations

: Detailed analysis of existing SSRS, Crystal Reports, and Jasper Reports implementations Professional Services : Expert consultation for complex enterprise migrations

: Expert consultation for complex enterprise migrations Training and Support: Comprehensive onboarding for development teams

About Helical Insight

Founded as the world’s first open-source BI framework, Helical Insight has revolutionized business intelligence accessibility and affordability. Helical Insight empowers organizations to transform data into actionable insights without the constraints of traditional BI vendor limitations.

The platform’s open-source foundation ensures transparency, security, and freedom from vendor lock-in while providing enterprise-grade capabilities that scale from small businesses to large corporations.

Ready to Migrate from Legacy Reporting?

Reach out for a preview of the newer version as well as a personalized migration assessment and discover how organizations are saving thousands annually while gaining superior reporting capabilities.

Visit: www.helicalinsight.com

Media Contact:

Nikhilesh Tiwari

Co-founder, Helical Insight

Email: nikhilesh@helicalinsight.com

Phone: +91-7893947676