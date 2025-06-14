Summer 2025’s Coolest Appliance? The Crownline IM-162A Ice Maker

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — As temperatures rise this summer, staying cool becomes a priority. Enter the Crownline IM-162A Ice Maker, a sleek and efficient appliance designed to meet all your ice-making needs with speed and style.

Key Features:

Rapid Ice Production: Produces up to 10 bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 9 minutes, ensuring you have a steady supply of ice for your drinks.

Produces up to 10 bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 9 minutes, ensuring you have a steady supply of ice for your drinks. High Daily Output: Capable of producing up to 15 kg of ice per day, making it ideal for both personal and small business use.

Capable of producing up to 15 kg of ice per day, making it ideal for both personal and small business use. Dual Ice Sizes: Offers two ice sizes—small and large—to suit various beverage preferences.

Offers two ice sizes—small and large—to suit various beverage preferences. User-Friendly Interface: Features easy-to-use button controls and a digital display that shows real-time status and ice-making progress.

Features easy-to-use button controls and a digital display that shows real-time status and ice-making progress. Convenient Water Reservoir: Equipped with a 2.1L water reservoir, allowing for several cycles of ice production without the need for frequent refills.

Equipped with a 2.1L water reservoir, allowing for several cycles of ice production without the need for frequent refills. Automatic Cleaning Function: Simplifies maintenance with an automatic cleaning function, ensuring fresh and clean ice every time.

Simplifies maintenance with an automatic cleaning function, ensuring fresh and clean ice every time. Preset & Timer Functions: Allows you to set the machine to start at a specific time, offering flexibility to fit your schedule.

Allows you to set the machine to start at a specific time, offering flexibility to fit your schedule. Silent Operation: Designed for quiet operation, making it suitable for home kitchens, offices, or any space where noise levels matter.

Designed for quiet operation, making it suitable for home kitchens, offices, or any space where noise levels matter. Energy Efficient: With a low power consumption of just 120W, the IM-162A is an energy-efficient choice for regular ice production.

Whether you’re hosting a summer party, preparing cold beverages, or simply want to enjoy ice whenever you need it, the Crownline IM-162A Ice Maker is the perfect addition to your home or office.

For more information or to purchase, visit https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-ice-maker-im-162a/. Also, you can order it from noon.com or Amazon.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae