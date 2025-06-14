Summer 2025’s Coolest Appliance? The Crownline IM-162A Ice Maker

Posted on 2025-06-14 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — As temperatures rise this summer, staying cool becomes a priority. Enter the Crownline IM-162A Ice Maker, a sleek and efficient appliance designed to meet all your ice-making needs with speed and style.

Key Features:

  • Rapid Ice Production: Produces up to 10 bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 9 minutes, ensuring you have a steady supply of ice for your drinks.
  • High Daily Output: Capable of producing up to 15 kg of ice per day, making it ideal for both personal and small business use.
  • Dual Ice Sizes: Offers two ice sizes—small and large—to suit various beverage preferences.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Features easy-to-use button controls and a digital display that shows real-time status and ice-making progress.
  • Convenient Water Reservoir: Equipped with a 2.1L water reservoir, allowing for several cycles of ice production without the need for frequent refills.
  • Automatic Cleaning Function: Simplifies maintenance with an automatic cleaning function, ensuring fresh and clean ice every time.
  • Preset & Timer Functions: Allows you to set the machine to start at a specific time, offering flexibility to fit your schedule.
  • Silent Operation: Designed for quiet operation, making it suitable for home kitchens, offices, or any space where noise levels matter.
  • Energy Efficient: With a low power consumption of just 120W, the IM-162A is an energy-efficient choice for regular ice production.

Whether you’re hosting a summer party, preparing cold beverages, or simply want to enjoy ice whenever you need it, the Crownline IM-162A Ice Maker is the perfect addition to your home or office.

For more information or to purchase, visit https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-ice-maker-im-162a/. Also, you can order it from noon.com or Amazon.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution