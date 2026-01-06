Produced Water Treatment Market 2030: Lithium Harvest Leap

Produced Water Treatment Market Overview

The global produced water treatment market was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising level of oil and gas exploration activities worldwide, which continues to generate large volumes of produced water requiring effective treatment and disposal solutions.

Rapid urbanization and steady population growth are contributing to increased demand for fossil fuels such as crude oil and natural gas, particularly from transportation and industrial sectors. To bridge the growing gap between energy demand and supply, governments and energy companies are expanding both onshore and offshore exploration activities. Produced water, a byproduct of oil and gas extraction, contains oil residues, sediments, salts, heavy metals, hydrocarbons, and other organic compounds. As a result, it undergoes a series of primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment processes to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Produced water generated during exploration and production operations is typically discharged into natural water bodies, reinjected into saltwater disposal wells, or managed through lined evaporation pits. However, the introduction of stringent environmental regulations has made it mandatory to treat produced water prior to discharge. For example, regulations enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) require that produced water discharged into marine environments must contain oil levels below 15 mg per liter.

Environmental regulations are becoming increasingly strict due to escalating concerns over water scarcity, climate change, and ecosystem protection. According to the United Nations, nearly 700 million people could face severe water scarcity by 2030. This growing pressure on freshwater resources is encouraging the adoption of produced water treatment systems at both onshore and offshore facilities. Consequently, demand for advanced treatment technologies is expected to rise steadily over the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Produced Water Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market with a revenue share of 42.8% in 2023.

The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, supported by increased oil and gas exploration, strict environmental regulations, and technological advancements such as membrane filtration and desalination.

By application, the onshore segment contributed more than 71% of global revenue in 2023.

In terms of treatment type, the physical treatment segment held the largest market share in 2023.

The chemical treatment segment is expected to witness strong growth from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 8.16 Billion

USD 8.16 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.71 Billion

USD 13.71 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.8%

7.8% North America: Largest market in 2023

Largest market in 2023 Central & South America: Fastest-growing market

Key Produced Water Treatment Company Insights

The produced water treatment market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous global and regional players offering a wide range of treatment technologies and systems. Industry participants are actively engaged in strategies such as product innovation, system upgrades, and capacity expansions to strengthen market presence and meet evolving application requirements. Strategic collaborations and technical partnerships are commonly adopted to develop advanced treatment solutions and broaden customer reach.

In addition, rising demand for energy-efficient systems, evolving regulatory requirements, and increasing emphasis on water reuse and sustainability are creating new growth opportunities for key market participants. Companies are focusing on improving treatment efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing environmental performance to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Produced Water Treatment Companies

Weatherford International

Halliburton Company

NOV

Enviro-Tech Systems

Baker Hughes

Mineral Technologies, Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

Alderley plc

CETCO

Ovivo

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Schlumberger Limited

Cannon Artes S.p.A.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The produced water treatment market is poised for consistent growth through 2030, supported by expanding oil and gas exploration activities and increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Rising concerns over water scarcity and climate change are accelerating the adoption of advanced treatment technologies across onshore and offshore operations. With North America leading the market and Central & South America emerging as the fastest-growing region, ongoing technological innovation and regulatory compliance will remain key factors shaping the future of the produced water treatment industry.