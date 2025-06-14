NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association Announces 2025 “Captain of Industry” Award Recipient

Middletown, NJ, USA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — The NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association, Inc. (NYNJFFF&BA) announces that Charlene Riley has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Captain of Industry Award. This prestigious honor is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment, and long-standing service to the association and the international trade and logistics community. Ms. Riley will be honored on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, during the association’s annual Dinner Cruise, an event co-hosted with the Traffic Club of New York (TCNY).

An industry veteran and licensed Customs Broker since 1989, Ms. Riley currently serves as East Coast Import Operations Manager at J.W. Allen. With a distinguished career spanning several decades in freight forwarding and customs brokerage, Ms. Riley has served in a variety of managerial roles. Ms. Riley began her career with Barthco, where she managed numerous offices across the country. She then spent over two decades with John A. Steer Co., rising to the position of Vice President of their NY/NJ office.

“Charlene Riley exemplifies the integrity, expertise, and dedication that define our industry,” said Jeanette Gioia, President of NYNJFFF&BA. “Her leadership has guided not only our Association but the entire trade community through complex challenges and periods of great change. It is a privilege to recognize her with the 2025 Captain of Industry Award.”

Ms. Riley has held several leadership positions with the NYNJFFF&BA, including Board of Governors, Treasurer, Vice President of Imports, and President, and most recently as Senior Advisor and former Chair. Her strategic guidance and deep operational knowledge have been instrumental in advancing the mission of the association.

She is also a key contributor on the national stage through her active involvement with the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) especially the Future Role of the Broker Committee. She had represented the Port of New York/New Jersey on the Customs Committee, chaired the Legislative Committee, and headed the FIATA Committee, having represented the U.S. at two FIATA World Congress events.

The celebration will take place aboard the Cornucopia Destiny, departing from Liberty Harbor Marina, 11 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ, with boarding beginning promptly at 6:00 PM and disembarking between 9:30-10:00 PM. For details see Dinner Cruise 2025 – NYNJ. Guests will enjoy an evening of networking and celebration featuring an open bar, appetizers, full dinner and dessert, DJ music, and dancing. Contact (732) 741-1936 for more information.