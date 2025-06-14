Rare Woods Elevates Outdoor Living with Premium Decking Timber Solutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most reputable brands in premium timber in South Africa, Rare Woods, is pleased to present its wide selection of structural and decking timbers of the highest calibre. Rare Woods, which has a long history of excellence, keeps enabling builders, architects, and homeowners to design stunning outdoor areas that capture the warmth and natural beauty of South African culture.

In addition to increasing a home’s value, a well-designed outdoor deck provides a peaceful, welcoming addition to the living area. It improves the traditional “braai-and-pool” way of life that so many South Africans love, providing the perfect environment for unwinding, hosting, and strengthening family ties.

Rare Woods provides a wide range of decking options, from classic decking to exotic woods, to satisfy the increasing demand for high-quality outdoor timber. Among the most notable options are Ipe, which is considered to be the “best in class” for outdoor decking, and Purpleheart, which is renowned for its vibrant colour and longevity. Pre-profiled decking in Balau, Garapa, Massaranduba, Thermo-treated Ash, Siberian Larch, and treated European Pine are among the more well-liked options in this larger inventory, which has been carefully chosen for its durability and visual appeal.

Rare Woods also provides custom solutions for people who have a clear design vision. To accommodate even the most discerning tastes, customers can request custom-manufactured decking in more exotic timber species, such as Burmese Teak and Thermo-treated Oak.

From poolside decks to large entertainment areas, Rare Woods takes pride in assisting customers in realising their visions using the finest materials available. Our timbers provide equal parts of form and function.

Rare Woods offers a selection of structural hardwoods that are perfect for deck sub-structures and pergolas to go along with its decking products. Massive quantities of high-durability species, like Garapa, Massaranduba, and Balau, make it simple to construct a unified and structurally sound outdoor structure. Jarrah, Iroko, Afrormosia, and Western Red Cedar are other well-liked options; each has distinct colour profiles and grain patterns to fit several styles. Burmese teak, which is known for its unparalleled elegance and performance, continues to be the best option for individuals who prefer luxury.

Rare Woods ensures dependable supply throughout South Africa by operating out of two main locations: Cape Town and Knysna, also known as the Garden Route. The business serves major cities like Johannesburg, Durban, and Port Elizabeth and keeps ready-to-ship inventory. As evidence of their reputation for excellence and dependability, they regularly export to Mauritius, Seychelles, Namibia, and Botswana, demonstrating their reach beyond South Africa’s boundaries.

Rare Woods provides professional guidance, reliable stock and an unparalleled assortment of timber products to realise your vision, whether you are building a new outdoor deck or renovating an old one. Rare Woods is still the best option for high-end timber solutions in southern Africa thanks to its more than thirty years of experience and love of wood. To learn more about Rare Woods, visit their website at https://www.rarewoods.co.za/

About Rare Woods

Rare Woods is a leading timber merchant in Africa, providing a broad selection of premium timbers to a varied customer base. With more than 40 years of experience, the business is well-known for its wide range, knowledgeable employees, and dedication to client satisfaction.