Enhanced Conductivity and Protection: Gold Plating Now Available for Electrical Parts

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — A prominent player in the UAE’s surface finishing industry, Al Faizan Metal Coating is now offering newly available gold plating services designed specifically for electrical and electronic components. This strategic move is designed to significantly improve the efficiency, durability, and dependability of essential components used across various industrial sectors.

Gold plating in Dubai is highly valued for its superior electrical conductivity, strong resistance to corrosion, and lasting durability—making it perfectly suited for precision parts used in sectors such as aerospace, and automotive electronics.

“As the need for durable, high-efficiency electrical components continues to grow, our gold plating solutions are designed to address both practical functionality and specific industry standards,” said a representative from Al Faizan Metal Coating. “By leveraging advanced technology and strict quality assurance measures, we provide coatings that deliver both performance and cost-effectiveness.”

The flexibility of Al Faizan Metal Coating’s Dubai-based electroplating facility allows it to handle electrical components of any form or dimension through its rack and barrel plating options. By utilizing 99.9% pure gold, the process delivers excellent electrical conductivity, dependable contact performance, and strong resistance to challenging environmental factors.

Al Faizan’s latest offering complies with globally recognized industry standards, making it a trusted choice for manufacturers and engineers working on high-stakes applications. From connectors and switches to terminals and PCB contacts, the gold plating delivers a competitive edge where accuracy and high performance are essential.

Beyond its technical advantages, gold plating helps lower long-term maintenance expenses by preventing oxidation and reducing wear—particularly in environments with frequent vibrations or high-frequency operations. This launch highlights Al Faizan Metal Coating’s ongoing dedication to innovation, superior quality, and delivering customer-centric solutions within the metal finishing sector.

About Al Faizan Metal Coating

Al Faizan Metal Coating is a dependable provider of surface finishing solutions, with a special focus on sophisticated gold plating methods. Focused on quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, the company supports diverse industries by offering customized solutions that improve the efficiency and longevity of essential components.

Contact us

SHAHUL HAMEED

AL FAIZAN METAL PRODUCTS COATING LLC

+971 52-892-5502 / +97144579286/+971 52 388 5934

AL HATHBOOR BUILDING,

WH NO #06, 24TH RAS AL KHOR ST,

INDUSTRIAL AREA 1,

DUBAI, UAE.

admin@faizanmetalcoating.com

https://www.faizanmetalcoating.com/