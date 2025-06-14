Disha Jute Emerges as Trusted Jumbo Bags Supplier for Global Bulk Packaging Needs

Bhiwani, Haryana, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., a well-known firm in the packaging business, is happy to say that it will continue to provide high-quality jumbo bags (also known as FIBC bags) to customers in the construction, culinary, chemical, cement, and agricultural industries. The organisation is a well-known source for jumbo bags. They offer eco-friendly, long-lasting, and adjustable options that can be changed to meet the needs of bulk packing.

Disha Jute has built a reputation for making FIBC jumbo bags that are both affordable and reliable. This is because the company has a lot of expertise making things and has an ISO-certified factory. These bags are made to keep dry, flowable materials safe while they are being stored and moved. Every product, whether it’s a single loop, cross corner, U-panel, or ventilated giant bag, is made to fulfil the needs of a certain industry and follow international standards.

Disha Jute said, “Our goal is to make bulk packaging safer and smarter.” “We are a well-known supplier of jumbo bags in India, and we care a lot about making our customers happy, being environmentally friendly, and getting orders out on time.”

Disha Jute’s jumbo bags are designed to be as useful as possible by being able to hold a lot of weight, not getting worn out or strained, and being able to work with forklifts and cranes. Clients can also choose unique branding and printing solutions, which make it easier for them to make sure that their brand stays consistent across the supply chain.

Disha Jute is becoming a more popular choice for bulk packaging by extending its operations around the world and meeting the growing demand in both home and foreign markets.

Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. makes and sells polypropylene bags, including FIBC (jumbo) bags, weaved sacks, and leno bags. The company is based in Bhiwani, Haryana, and offers creative and eco-friendly packaging solutions to a wide range of businesses.

Contact the media:

Website: https://dishajute.com

Send an email to marketing@dishajute.com.

Bhiwani, Haryana, India