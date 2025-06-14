Future Electronics Highlights Eaton’s Wide Range of Thin Film Capacitors for High-Performance Electronic Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to showcase Eaton’s comprehensive portfolio of thin film capacitors. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern electronic applications, Eaton’s film capacitor families provide robust, reliable solutions for safety, DC-link, pulse, and AC filtering needs.

Eaton’s safety film capacitors play a critical role in suppressing electromagnetic interference (EMI) and withstanding overvoltage surges. With features such as flame-retardant construction, high capacitance stability, and self-healing properties, these components are ideal for use in safety-critical environments including automotive and medical applications.

For high-frequency power circuits, Eaton’s DC-link film capacitors offer an excellent alternative to electrolytic capacitors. These components feature high capacitance density and metallized film construction, making them ideal for managing current flow and smoothing voltage ripples in rectifiers and inverters.

Eaton’s film pulse capacitors, including the EFPLS and EFPLA series, are designed for high dV/dt applications and demanding energy delivery. With self-healing capabilities and high current handling, they provide exceptional reliability in high-frequency power supplies and motor drives. Select models are qualified to meet automotive reliability standards.

In AC filtering applications, Eaton’s EFACA series capacitors deliver superior performance by minimizing high ripple harmonic content, ensuring power supply stability for inverters and power converters. Their robust construction allows for operation in harsh environments across both industrial and automotive sectors.

Film capacitors utilize a thin dielectric film between two metal electrodes to offer exceptional stability and longevity in demanding circuits. Frequently used in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, Eaton’s film capacitors help engineers achieve greater efficiency, safety, and performance in their designs.

To learn more about Eaton’s film capacitor solutions, visit the Future Electronics dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###