CareSmartz360 Presents the Ontario Home Care Summit 2025

Ontario, Canada, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, a leader in home care software solutions, is proud to host the Ontario Home Care Summit on Thursday, June 12, at The Society Clubhouse, Toronto. This event brings together home care agency executives, integration partners, and industry stakeholders for a morning of learning, networking, and forward-thinking discussions on the future of home care.

Event Overview

CareSmartz360 has curated an expert lineup of home care leaders and influencers who will facilitate panel discussions and interactive learning labs. Topics will include:

The Growth Formula: Talent, Technology & Tools for Home Care Expansion

Beyond the Shift: Aligning Tech and Trust for Better Facility Staffing

Blueprint for Innovation: Assessing and Advancing Your Technology Strategy

The Heart of Home Care: Creating a Culture of Trust, Purpose, and Impact

Spotlight Session-Learning Lab: Deep Dive into AI for Home Care

The Summit is sponsored and produced in collaboration with WelcomeHome, Amba, Nevvon, Home Care Quote, and Caribou, who will showcase cutting-edge products and services designed to enhance agency operations and improve client outcomes.

“At CareSmartz360, our mission is to empower home care agencies with the latest technology and best practices,” said Ruby Mehta, Vice President of Sales at CareSmartz360. “The Ontario Home Care Summit is an opportunity for providers to learn from experts, share insights, and build partnerships that will drive growth and deliver exceptional care across Ontario. We look forward to uniting the community and sparking innovation that benefits both agencies and the families they serve,” she said.

Who Should Attend?

Agency owners, operators, care coordinators, technology officers, and other professionals who are committed to elevating home care quality and operational efficiency.

Registration



To register or learn more about the agenda, visit CareSmartz360 presents Ontario Home Care Summit Tickets, Thu, 12 Jun 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a comprehensive home care software designed to streamline agency operations, improve caregiver engagement, and enhance client satisfaction. Trusted by hundreds of agencies across the U.S. and Canada, the solution offers scheduling, billing, electronic visit verification, and advanced reporting tools.

With a focus on innovation and customer success, CareSmartz360 continuously evolves to meet the dynamic needs of home care providers, delivering scalable features that support sustainable growth.

About Ontario Home Care Summit

The Ontario Home Care Summit is a one-day conference dedicated to exploring the intersection of technology, talent, and culture in home care. Presented by CareSmartz360 in partnership with leading industry sponsors, the Summit offers panel discussions, interactive labs, and networking sessions.

Participants will gain actionable insights and strategies to drive agency expansion, optimize staffing, and foster supportive care environments. The event brings together thought leaders and practitioners committed to advancing home care excellence in Ontario.