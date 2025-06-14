Berd & Klauss, PLLC Issues Statement on NYS Budget, Urges Increased Support for Immigrants

New York, NY, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a leading immigration advocacy law firm based in New York, today responded to the recently approved New York State budget, calling for stronger commitments to protect and support immigrant communities throughout the state.

While the new budget features several measures that are explicitly intended to assist and support immigrants, Berd & Klauss, PLLC emphasizes that there are still significant and troubling gaps that persist. Many immigrant families and individuals continue to encounter substantial barriers to effectively accessing crucial legal, social, and economic resources that are essential for their well-being and integration into society.

“Immigrants contribute tremendously to New York’s economy and culture, yet the budget does not fully address their urgent needs,” said Alex Berd, co-founder of Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “We urge policymakers to increase funding for immigrant services, legal aid, and community support to ensure these New Yorkers can thrive.”

Berd & Klauss, PLLC, highlights the importance of comprehensive investment in immigrant communities, especially in light of ongoing challenges such as changing federal immigration policies and rising deportation risks. The firm remains dedicated to advocating for fair immigration laws and providing expert legal guidance to immigrants navigating these complexities.

