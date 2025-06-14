International Travel Could Pose Risks for Green Card Holders: Warns Berd & Klauss, PLLC

New York, NY, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a trusted green card lawyer in New York, is urging U.S. permanent residents to seek legal advice before traveling internationally, as certain trips could unintentionally jeopardize their immigration status.

With increased scrutiny at U.S. ports of entry and evolving immigration enforcement policies, green card holders—especially those with past legal issues or extended absences from the U.S.—may face complications when returning from overseas. Many are unaware that travel abroad can trigger legal consequences, including questioning at the border, denial of reentry, or even the initiation of removal proceedings.

“Being a permanent resident doesn’t automatically guarantee re-entry,” said Alex Berd, co-founder of Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “Our role as green card lawyers in New York is to help clients understand the risks and make informed decisions before they leave the country.”

The firm has seen a rise in inquiries from permanent residents facing reentry issues after international travel. According to Berd & Klauss, common red flags include stays of six months or more abroad, unresolved criminal matters, or pending immigration applications—all of which could raise concerns with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC has decades of combined experience in U.S. immigration law and has successfully helped thousands of clients address and avoid complex legal issues related to permanent residency.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://berdklauss.com/

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Address: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/