Shreekant Patil Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at Nashik ITI’s Shivrajyabhishek Day Event

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Nashik ITI celebrated Shivrajyabhishek Din, online inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Shreekant Patil inspired students on innovation & startups, pledging guidance. Event included Chief Guest Smt. Simatai Hire & honored Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s vision.

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Nashik, proudly celebrated the auspicious Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shivrajyabhishek Din today, June 6th, 2025 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The statewide celebrations for all government ITIs in Maharashtra were inaugurated online by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Hon. Devendra Fadnavis. This impactful celebration was organized under the motivation and leadership of the Hon. Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Government of Maharashtra.

Nashik ITI marked this significant occasion with a special event designed to inspire and motivate its students. The celebration featured distinguished speakers and eminent personalities from Nashik.

A highlight of the event was the address by Shreekant Patil, a prominent industry leader. Drawing inspiration from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s skills, innovations, and courage, Patil urged students to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset. He challenged each student to commit to developing at least one innovative idea and transforming it into a viable business. Demonstrating his commitment, Patil personally pledged to guide these students in converting their ideas into real products and startups.

Furthermore, Shreekant Patil extended an invitation to the ITI Principal and Vice Principal to establish a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Standards Club at Nashik ITI. This initiative aims to educate students about Indian standards, fostering quality and compliance in their future endeavors.

The event saw the gracious presence of Chief Guest Mrs. Simatai Hire, along with Vice Principal Mohan Telangi, Apprenticeship Advisor Mr. J. J. Patil, and other dedicated ITI faculty members. More than 100 enthusiastic students actively participated in the proceedings.