Kapoor Sales Emerges as the Largest Distributor of High-Performance Noryl Resin Grades

New Delhi, India, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, a trusted name in engineering plastics, proudly stands out as the largest authorized distributor and supplier of Noryl Resin. With an expansive inventory and exceptional supply chain capabilities, Kapoor Sales is empowering manufacturers across various sectors with world-class PPE resins engineered for strength, thermal resistance, and low moisture absorption.

Noryl Resin, a product made from PPE (Polyphenylene Ether) blended with polystyrene or other resins, is known for its outstanding dimensional stability, hydrolytic strength, and flame resistance. Kapoor Sales is fulfilling the increasing demand for high quality Noryl Resin in India by offering a vast range of grades that cater to electrical, automotive, appliance, and industrial applications.

As a leading Noryl Resin wholesaler and distributor, Kapoor Sales stocks a wide portfolio that includes:

Top Grades Offered:

PX1180, PX1181, PX1185, PX1134, PX0888, PX9406, PX1390

HN731A, HNA055

LS6010, NH5120, N110, N300X, N850

NC208, NC212

GFN3, GFN3F, GFN20F, GFN1720

HMC1010

Each of these Noryl Resin grades is selected for its reliable performance in various engineering applications, ensuring high thermal performance, ease of processing, and long-term stability.

“Our goal is to deliver both quality and scale. Whether it’s PX1180 or NC212, we ensure bulk availability, technical guidance, and competitive pricing,” says a senior spokesperson from Kapoor Sales.

With years of industry expertise, Kapoor Sales has become synonymous with trust and quality among Noryl Resin suppliers in India. Their efficient logistics, technical support, and customer-first approach make them the preferred partner for OEMs and plastic processors nationwide.

Whether you’re looking for general-purpose PPE blends or highly specialized flame-retardant materials, Kapoor Sales is your go-to source for Noryl Resin in India.

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/noryl-resin.php

About Kapoor Sales

Kapoor Sales is a premier distributor and stockist of engineering thermoplastics, committed to delivering consistent quality and timely solutions. As a trusted Noryl Resin wholesaler and distributor, they support a wide network of industries across India with superior-grade materials and expert support.

Contact us:

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

Address: J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060

Phone: 011-28741663/64

E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com

Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/noryl-resin.php