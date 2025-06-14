RPost Releases Major Upgrade to Outlook Extension, Adds Developer Tools and Enhanced Security

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, has announced a significant upgrade to its desktop software extension for Microsoft Outlook. The upgraded plug-in now includes a developer-friendly version that allows programmatic access to RPost’s interface without requiring deep Outlook programming expertise. Users will benefit from enhanced support for both 32-bit and 64-bit Outlook versions, added IT configurability, advanced encryption options, and improved email and document signing capabilities. A refreshed user interface simplifies the user experience while providing multi-language support and automation tools like subject line tagging and default feature settings.

Now available on the Microsoft platform section of the RPost Apps Marketplace, the updated extension integrates seamlessly into Outlook with its familiar “Send Registered” button. This gives users instant access to RPost’s suite of award-winning services, including secure email delivery (SecuRmail), electronic signature (eSignOff), message authentication (Certified Email, Digital Seal), and embedded side messages (SideNote). The upgrade reinforces RPost’s position as a vital business productivity tool, now catering to both small enterprises with minimal IT support and major global corporations seeking robust messaging compliance and security solutions. for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-debuts-integrated-security-legal-document-services-microsoft-outlook