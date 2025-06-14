MSys Technologies Rebrands as Aziro — Signaling a Bold New Era in AI-Native, Innovation-Driven Future

Atlanta, GA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — MSys Technologies, a global leader in Infrastructure Engineering and Digital Transformation, has officially rebranded as Aziro (pronounced as “Ah-zee-roh”), marking a bold new chapter in its journey as an AI-native technology transformation partner to global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers.

The rebrand to Aziro is more than a name change. It reflects the company’s evolved purpose, deep product engineering capabilities, and strategic focus on AI-driven innovation. With a renewed vision and an expanding global footprint, Aziro is equipped to help clients build intelligent, autonomous, and scalable software ecosystems to drive business growth and transformation at speed.

“Aziro represents our present and future,” says Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies). “Our clients trust us to lead them through their most ambitious technology transformations. With AI now at the core of our engineering DNA, Aziro is built to scale that trust — and its impact.”

New Identity, Same Engineering Soul

Aziro’s rebrand introduces a modern visual identity, a sharper market narrative, and a clarified promise. It will deliver innovation-led transformation through intelligent automation, platform modernization, and deep-tech product engineering. Its engineers, solution architects, and transformation specialists continue to solve complex technology challenges across industries — from Storage to Digital to Fintech.

Driving AI-Native Transformation at Scale

Aziro enables clients to embrace cognitive automation, reimagine platforms, and scale software products from early-stage innovation to IPO-level maturity. Its new brand language emphasizes agility, innovation, and passion — values deeply embedded in its engineering DNA.

“Aziro is our statement of intent — of who we are, what we solve, and how we show up for our clients,” said Sameer Danave, Senior Director – Marketing, Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies). “It reflects our identity as an AI-native, innovation-led transformation partner — built to tackle today’s complex enterprise challenges and architect tomorrow’s opportunities. This isn’t just a name change — it’s a bold elevation of our promise.”

About Aziro

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies and pronounced as “Ah-zee-roh”) is an AI-native product engineering company driving innovation-led transformation for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers. We empower organizations to embrace cognitive automation, reimagine platforms, and harness AI-driven insights—accelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue streams, and ensuring they lead in an AI-first world.

Media Contact:

Sameer Danave

sdanave@aziro.com

Senior Director – Marketing

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies)

https://www.aziro.com/

Telephone: +91-20-6614 3482

Address: 11539 Park Woods Circle, Suite 702, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30005-2413 US