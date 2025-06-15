Recliners India Now in Jalandhar – Discover Luxury at Our New Recliners Studio!

Recliners India Opens New Recliners Studio in Jalandhar, Punjab, Bringing World-Class Comfort to Local Residents

Jalandhar, Punjab, India, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Recliners India, India’s premier recliner brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest Recliners Studio at The Furnishing Store, Village Bootan, Opposite Ambedkar Park, Jalandhar – 144003, Punjab. This state-of-the-art experience zone invites residents to explore a premium collection of recliners, sofas, and home theatre seating designed for ultimate relaxation and style.

The Jalandhar Recliners Studio showcases Recliners India’s commitment to luxury and innovation, featuring ergonomic designs, high-quality materials, and advanced reclining technology. Visitors can discover iconic products like motorized recliners with adjustable headrests, spacious 3+2+1 sofa sets blending modern aesthetics with comfort, and classic sets crafted for lasting sophistication. The studio offers an immersive experience with personalized support from expert staff, customizable options including leather or fabric finishes, and exclusive launch discounts.

“Opening our Recliners Studio in Jalandhar is a milestone in our mission to redefine relaxation across India,” said a Recliners India spokesperson. “We invite Jalandhar residents to experience our world-class comfort and transform their homes into sanctuaries of style.”

Visit the Jalandhar Recliners Studio from 10 AM to 8 PM daily.

About Recliners India

Recliners India is a trusted name in premium furniture, serving homeowners, designers, and cinemas nationwide with innovative, high-quality recliners and seating solutions crafted for comfort and designed for life.

