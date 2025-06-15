Objectways Technologies Expands Operations with New Chennai Branch, Strengthening Data Labeling Services Across Tamil Nadu

Leading Data Annotation Specialist Opens Third Location to Meet Growing Demand for AI Training Data

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Objectways Technologies, a premier provider of data labeling and annotation services, today announced the opening of its new branch in Chennai, marking a significant expansion of its operations across Tamil Nadu. The new facility joins the company’s existing successful operations in Karur and Coimbatore, positioning Objectways Technologies as a key player in South India’s rapidly growing artificial intelligence and machine learning ecosystem.

The Chennai branch will offer the company’s comprehensive suite of data labeling services, supporting industries ranging from automotive and healthcare to retail and technology. With expertise spanning simple classification tasks to complex Lidar object detection, Objectways Technologies’ well-trained team is equipped to handle diverse data annotation requirements that power today’s AI-driven applications.

“The launch of our Chennai branch represents a strategic milestone in our growth journey,” said Ravishankar, CEO at Objectways Technologies. “Chennai’s position as a major technology hub, combined with its rich talent pool, makes it the ideal location for our expansion. This new facility will enable us to better serve our clients across South India while creating valuable employment opportunities in the region.”

The data labeling industry has experienced unprecedented growth as organizations across sectors accelerate their Generative AI Services and machine learning initiatives. From autonomous vehicle development requiring precise Lidar data annotation to medical imaging applications demanding accurate classification, the need for high-quality labeled data continues to surge. Objectways Technologies’ expansion comes at a crucial time when businesses are seeking reliable partners for their data preparation needs.

The Chennai facility will leverage the same quality standards and training methodologies that have made Objectways Technologies successful in Karur and Coimbatore. The company’s comprehensive approach to data annotation includes image classification, object detection, semantic segmentation, natural language processing tasks, and specialized services for emerging technologies.

“Our team’s versatility and commitment to quality have been the cornerstone of our success,” added Ravishankar “Whether our clients need basic data categorization or sophisticated computer vision annotations, we have the expertise and infrastructure to deliver precise, scalable solutions.”

The new Chennai branch is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for local talent, contributing to the city’s growing reputation as a center for AI and data science services. Objectways Technologies plans to recruit skilled annotators, quality assurance specialists, and project managers to support the facility’s operations.

With three strategically located branches across Tamil Nadu, Objectways Technologies is well-positioned to serve clients throughout the region while maintaining the personalized service and quick turnaround times that have distinguished the company in the competitive data labeling market.

About Objectways Technologies

Objectways Technologies is a specialized data labeling and annotation service provider serving a wide variety of industries. From simple classification tasks to complex Lidar object detection, the company’s well-trained team delivers high-quality data annotation services that enable businesses to develop and deploy successful AI and machine learning applications. With branches in Karur, Coimbatore, and now Chennai, Objectways Technologies is committed to supporting the data needs of organizations across Tamil Nadu and beyond.