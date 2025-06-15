Octalsoft to Attend DIA 2025 Global Annual Meeting in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ —Octalsoft is proud to announce its participation in the DIA 2025 Global Annual Meeting, taking place from June 15 to 19 in Washington, DC. This prestigious event brings together leading voices across regulatory, clinical, safety, and operational domains to address shared industry challenges and co-create the future of clinical research.

Representing Octalsoft at this year’s gathering will be our Managing Director, Hiren Thakkar, who will be engaging with key stakeholders, thought leaders, and innovators from around the globe.

The DIA 2025 Global Annual Meeting (DIA 2025) serves as a vital platform for real-time insights from the FDA, fostering global regulatory cooperation and breaking down silos across disciplines. The event is designed to accelerate progress through collaboration and innovation, offering a unique opportunity to explore smarter, faster, and more connected solutions in life sciences.

“At Octalsoft, we’re committed to driving digital transformation in clinical research,” said Hiren Thakkar. “Events like DIA 2025 offer an incredible space for meaningful dialogue, partnership building, and exploring how technology can solve some of the industry’s most pressing challenges.”

We look forward to contributing to the conversation that’s shaping what’s next in global health innovation.

About Octalsoft:



Octalsoft is a leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for clinical trials, specializing in eClinical platforms that streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver real-time data insights.