Convert OLM Mailboxes Without Data Loss – Softaken Launches Reliable Conversion Tool

Ontario, Canada, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken is proud to announce the launch of its new and trusted solution for Mac Outlook users. The Softaken OLM to PST Converter Software. This expert tool is designed to smoothly convert OLM mailboxes into multiple file formats (PST, EML, EMLX, MSG, MBOX, IMAP, etc) format without any risk of data loss.

Moving from Mac to Windows can be frustrating, especially when email files are not compatible across platforms. OLM files used by Mac Outlook can’t be directly opened in MS Outlook for Windows. Softaken Software bridges this gap, offering a safe and fast way to transfer complete mailbox data including emails, contacts, calendars, notes, and attachments.

“Many users worry about losing important data when switching email platforms”. “Our tool removes that worry. It’s easy to use, fast, and most importantly, it keeps all data intact during the conversion.”

Main Features of the Tool:

Complete Mailbox Conversion: Emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, and other data accurately convert OLM mailbox data to PST or many other formats.

Maintains Folder Structure: Keeps the original mailbox structure the same after conversion. Easy for All Users: Designed with a simple interface for both technical and non-technical users. Works Offline: No internet connection is needed — your data stays safe on your system. Supports All Outlook Versions: Fully compatible with Outlook for Windows 2021, 2019, 2016, and Older. OLM Converter also offers a free preview feature, allowing users to view their mailbox contents before completing the export to ensure data accuracy. The user-friendly tool contains a simple and easy-to-utilize graphical user interface that both tech experts and non-tech users can effortlessly use this software. The specialized conversion tool provides a free demo version to try out the software before buying the full license to know more about its advanced features.

About Softaken

Softaken is a leading developer of email management and data conversion software. With a focus on user-friendly design and reliable performance, the company helps users worldwide manage their email data with confidence.

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

Website: https://www.softaken.com