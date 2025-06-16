Laser Processing Market Driven by Demand in Automotive Manufacturing

The global laser processing market is projected to reach USD 42.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing use of advanced laser-drilling methods in oil and gas exploration is expected to replace conventional techniques. As drilling costs continue to decline, previously uneconomical oil reserves are becoming more viable, which is likely to support overall market expansion. Additionally, rising demand for laser processing in industrial solar module production is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

In the medical field, the demand for laser technology is anticipated to rise sharply, driven by continuous technological innovations. These advancements enable smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster patient recovery times, leading to greater adoption of surgical lasers. Moreover, improvements in edge precision and cutting speed are expected to open new growth opportunities. The manufacturing industry is increasingly turning to laser-based solutions for material processing due to their many advantages over traditional methods, making this a major factor propelling market growth.

Investments in research and development by key players are also driving the market forward. For instance, a team from Fudan University, led by Profs. X. Wu, M. Lu, and S.-Y. Zhang, has developed an all-silicon laser using silicon nanocrystals, known for their high optical gain and similarities to GaAs and InP. This breakthrough combines optoelectronics with microelectronics and has applications across sensing, communication, imaging, detection, and display technologies.

Laser Processing Market Report Highlights:

Gas lasers dominated the market in 2024, contributing over 65% of global revenue. Their ability to deliver precise, efficient cuts with minimal material waste makes them a preferred choice for metal and alloy processing.

Key Players in the Laser Processing Market:

Altec GmbH

Alpha Nov laser

Amada Co., Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Inc.

Epilog Laser, Inc.

Eurolaser GmbH

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments, Inc.)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

Xenetech Global Inc.

