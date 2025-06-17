Tax Management Software Market Grows with Rising Demand for Automation

The global tax management software market is projected to reach USD 39.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth is being driven by the increasing shift toward digitalization in tax audits and management, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the growing demand for automation in taxation processes, including compliance, is contributing significantly to market expansion. Another key growth factor is the rising investment by venture capital firms in tax software providers. For example, in April 2023, TaxCloud—a platform offering sales tax compliance solutions for e-commerce—secured USD 20 million in a growth equity round led by Camber Partners. The funding is intended to enhance customer service, expand product offerings, and strengthen marketing and sales efforts.

Tax management software streamlines business operations by reducing the time and effort involved in handling tax processes. These solutions often include features like expense tracking, invoice generation, payroll management, and detailed reporting, all of which support greater efficiency. The pandemic further boosted adoption by normalizing remote work and promoting digital tax systems worldwide. This shift helped tax software providers to introduce online filing tools and increase their market presence. The ongoing rise in internet usage and cloud computing infrastructure is also expected to support sustained market growth.

Highlights from the Tax Management Software Market Report

The software segment led the market in 2022, largely due to growing product adoption driven by taxpayer confusion around evolving tax laws.

The tax compliance software category held the largest market share in 2022, thanks to its ability to handle return filing, tax calculations, recordkeeping, and jurisdiction-specific rate tables.

The direct tax segment was the leading segment in 2022, bolstered by a higher number of income tax filings by businesses and professionals.

The cloud segment is forecasted to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by features such as multi-device accessibility and user convenience.

Large enterprises dominated the market in 2022, as they increasingly adopted software to enhance the efficiency of tax-related processes.

The retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2030, driven by the surge in online shopping and digital payments, leading to greater demand for tax automation.

North America led the market in 2022, fueled by a strong presence of key vendors and widespread adoption of tax solutions across industries.

Key Companies in the Tax Management Software Market

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

SAP SE

Thomson Reuters

Intuit, Inc.

Corvee, LLC

HRB Digital LLC

TaxJar

Vertex, Inc.

TaxSlayer LLC

Avalara, Inc.

