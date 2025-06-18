Offsite Sterilization Services Market Grows Amid Rising Surgical Procedures

The global offsite sterilization services market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced sterilization technologies, stringent regulatory frameworks, and an increasing focus on patient safety. Together, these factors are reinforcing the need for effective sterilization services across healthcare environments.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, coupled with growing awareness among medical professionals about sterilization standards, is significantly contributing to market growth. For example, in June 2022, BGS enhanced its logistics and production operations in Rhine-Westphalia and invested in developing a new laboratory to meet the rising demand for material testing in radiation crosslinking.

One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which pose serious risks to patient health, prolong hospital stays, and elevate healthcare costs. This concern has led healthcare institutions to adopt comprehensive sterilization protocols, including offsite sterilization services, to ensure proper decontamination of surgical tools and medical devices.

The demand for advanced sterilization technologies continues to rise. Techniques such as ethylene oxide (EtO), hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, and steam sterilization are undergoing innovation to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Additionally, the integration of automation and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions is enabling real-time monitoring and data analytics, which optimize sterilization operations. The adoption of low-temperature sterilization methods is also expected to see a substantial increase in healthcare settings.

A heightened focus on patient safety is another prominent market driver. As healthcare providers seek to improve care quality, they are increasingly recognizing the role of effective sterilization in infection control. This is reflected in increased investments in sterilization infrastructure and services aimed at aligning with best practices in infection prevention.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the offsite sterilization services market in 2023 with a revenue share of 39.54%, owing to growing demand for efficient and cost-effective sterilization solutions.

The UK market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By service type, the ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization segment held the largest revenue share of 40.50% in 2023 due to its reliability and widespread use, especially in healthcare.

In terms of end use, medical device companies dominated the market with a 45.76% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.15 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.47 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.05%

Key Offsite Sterilization Services Company Insights

The market features a robust landscape of companies delivering essential sterilization solutions to healthcare providers. These organizations have maintained strong market positions due to their advanced technologies, widespread service networks, and longstanding industry presence.

Major Companies in the Offsite Sterilization Services Market:

Steris Plc

Sotera Health

Cretex Medical

Scapa Healthcar

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Medistri SA

Midwest Sterilization Corporation (MSC)

Microtrol Sterilization Services

ClorDiSys Solutions Inc.

Conclusion:

The global offsite sterilization services market is experiencing steady growth, propelled by technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and rising concern for infection control in healthcare environments. As the burden of HAIs intensifies and patient safety becomes increasingly prioritized, the demand for specialized, high-performance sterilization services is expected to grow. With continued innovation and investment in infrastructure, the market is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare systems.