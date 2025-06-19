HLA Typing Market Grows with Rising Demand for Organ Transplant Procedures

The global HLA typing market was valued at USD 1,032.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This market growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for organ transplantation and the extensive application of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing in pharmacogenetics. HLA matching remains a critical method for evaluating tissue compatibility in transplantation. It is a mandatory procedure for all organ donors, whether the organs are from deceased individuals, relatives, or unrelated donors. Accurate HLA matching significantly reduces the risk of post-transplant complications.

The demand for organ transplants has risen steadily over time. As reported by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the United States alone in 2021—a 5.9% increase compared to 2020. Kidney transplants were the most common, with 24,669 procedures, followed by liver (9,236) and heart (3,817) transplants. Despite this progress, a substantial gap remains between donor supply and patient need. In 2021, around 17 people died each day due to the shortage of organs, and 105,800 individuals remained on the U.S. transplant waiting list, representing missed opportunities for HLA testing and matching.

Beyond transplantation, the growing use of HLA typing in diverse medical applications further broadens its demand. In February 2022, NEC OncoImmunity AS published a study introducing a method for identifying new HLA alleles and tumor HLA characterization through next-generation sequencing (NGS). This innovation holds promise for advancing personalized cancer immunotherapy. NEC OncoImmunity collaborated with Ultimovacs ASA and successfully verified their approach through deep target sequencing of HLA from various donor samples, achieving a 100% success rate in HLA typing.

The integration of HLA typing into personalized immunotherapy is expected to be a major advancement. It aids in addressing the gaps in global HLA allele libraries and enhances the ability to identify disease-associated HLA variants. Future technological innovations are poised to further improve HLA typing accuracy, with potential benefits for transplant outcomes and vaccine development.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Outlook: North America held the largest market share at 46.94% in 2022. Asia Pacific is forecast to witness the fastest growth due to improved healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and strengthening economic factors.

Product Outlook: Reagents and consumables led the market in 2022, contributing 54.2% of revenue and showing the fastest growth through 2030.

Application Outlook: Diagnostic applications are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Technology Outlook: Molecular assays dominated the market with a 53.0% share in 2022.

End-user Outlook: Hospitals and transplant centers were the leading end-users, accounting for 55.0% of the market share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1,032.1 million

2030 Market Projection: USD 1.7 billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 6.7%

Leading Region: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the HLA typing market are leveraging technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and mergers to strengthen their market position. For instance, in October 2022, CareDx, Inc. unveiled its next-generation sequencing HLA typing kits designed for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, aiming to enhance donor-recipient matching.

Key companies operating in this space include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Omixon Inc.

GenDx

Illumina Inc.

TBG Diagnostics Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Takara Bio Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences

Conclusion

The HLA typing market is experiencing notable growth due to the rising demand for organ transplants, advancements in genetic sequencing technologies, and the expanding application of HLA testing in personalized medicine. With strong regional contributions, particularly from North America and emerging economies in Asia Pacific, and a robust pipeline of innovation from leading market players, the market is well-positioned for continued expansion through 2030.