System Integration Market 2030: Asia Pacific’s Growth Surge

Global System Integration Market Overview

The global system integration market was valued at USD 385.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 955.21 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is fueled by increasing public and private investments aimed at enhancing IT infrastructure through system integration solutions. The rising necessity to eliminate the diversity and heterogeneity among core infrastructure applications is a key factor expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the system integration industry, the recovery began in early 2021. Accelerated digitization efforts and renewed infrastructure investments have significantly increased the demand for project management and system integration services across sectors.

System integration plays a crucial role in connecting disparate processes, enabling more efficient and intelligent organizational operations. As businesses face growing complexity in their IT environments, they are increasingly adopting system integration technologies to implement centralized, cost-effective, and scalable IT solutions. The rising number of IT users is also contributing to market growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer-related occupations is projected to rise by 15% by 2031. Consequently, system integration is seeing widespread adoption across various sectors, including defense, telecommunications, marine systems, aviation, oil & gas, banking, and healthcare.

Order a free sample PDF of the System Integration Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Services :

The infrastructure integration segment accounted for over 36% of the market share in 2022. The segment is expected to see continued growth due to the rising demand for unified, agile, secure, and cost-efficient IT infrastructures.

: The infrastructure integration segment accounted for over 36% of the market share in 2022. The segment is expected to see continued growth due to the rising demand for unified, agile, secure, and cost-efficient IT infrastructures. By End-use Industry:

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment held a market share of over 19% in 2022. System integration supports secure and efficient banking operations by creating robust IT infrastructures that meet the sector’s critical requirements.

The IT & telecom segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, driven by increased spending on system integration to improve IT infrastructure management and reduce redundancies.

By Region:

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a market share exceeding 35%, due to the growing adoption of IoT in industrial automation and increased reliance on cloud-based services by large enterprises. The advanced digital transformation within the BFSI sector in the region also contributes to market growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 385.95 Billion

: USD 385.95 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 955.21 Billion

: USD 955.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 13.8%

: 13.8% Largest Market (2022) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are investing in comprehensive integration solutions and forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

Microsoft Corporation delivers integrated solutions across cloud and on-premises environments, enabling streamlined workflows and scalable business models. Their platforms expose APIs to developers, fostering innovation.

delivers integrated solutions across cloud and on-premises environments, enabling streamlined workflows and scalable business models. Their platforms expose APIs to developers, fostering innovation. IBM Corporation offers enterprise software and integration solutions that address challenges like data silos, facilitating seamless access to critical information and supporting digital transformation efforts across industries.

Emerging players are also making significant strides in the market:

Mavenir focuses on software-based, cloud-native network solutions, offering automated networks capable of running across any cloud environment. It is among the few end-to-end providers driving next-generation connectivity.

focuses on software-based, cloud-native network solutions, offering automated networks capable of running across any cloud environment. It is among the few end-to-end providers driving next-generation connectivity. Boomi provides intelligent integration and automation platforms that emphasize self-managing, learning, and scaling capabilities, helping businesses reduce maintenance and focus more on innovation.

provides intelligent integration and automation platforms that emphasize self-managing, learning, and scaling capabilities, helping businesses reduce maintenance and focus more on innovation. Livares Technologies Pvt Ltd. is another rising player delivering innovative system integration services and contributing to the evolving market landscape.

Key Players

Accenture

NEC Corporation

Atos SE

Boomi

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Livares Technologies Pvt Ltd.

MDS SI

Mavenir

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro

Browse Horizon Databook on– Global System Integrators Market Size & Outlook

Conclusion

The system integration market is poised for substantial growth, projected to more than double in size by 2030. Key drivers include escalating investments in IT infrastructure, increased demand for unified enterprise solutions, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies across industries. Despite initial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has rebounded strongly, fueled by digital transformation and the need for streamlined operations. North America leads the global market, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. As both established and emerging players continue to innovate, the system integration sector is set to play a vital role in the modernization of enterprise IT environments across the globe.