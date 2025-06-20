Managing Digital Assets: A Key Trend in the Document Management System Market

The global document management system market was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.17 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is primarily fueled by organizations’ increasing need to securely manage and store vast volumes of digital information.

As businesses worldwide embrace digital transformation and move towards paperless operations, the demand for effective solutions for document storage, retrieval, and management has escalated. The accelerated adoption of cloud-based DMS solutions has further spurred this trend, offering businesses scalable, cost-effective, and readily accessible options. Moreover, the heightened focus on compliance and regulatory mandates is significantly contributing to the growth of the DMS industry. Enterprises operating in heavily regulated sectors like healthcare, finance, and legal are increasingly implementing DMS to ensure strict adherence to data security, privacy, and record-keeping regulations. These systems facilitate streamlined audits, maintain secure document trails, and mitigate the risk of non-compliance penalties.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regional Leadership: The North American document management system market commanded a substantial revenue share of almost 40.0% in 2024, driven by the escalating demand for digital transformation across various industries.

Component Dominance: The software segment held the largest market share, exceeding 67.0% of the revenue in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based, AI-driven, and compliance-ready solutions.

Deployment Preference: The cloud segment led the market with a revenue share of over 67.0% in 2024. This is propelled by the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) into cloud DMS platforms.

Enterprise Size Leadership: Large enterprises accounted for nearly 67.0% of the market's revenue share in 2024. This is due to the immense volume of enterprise-grade documents they manage and their critical need for scalable, secure, and intelligent document workflows.

End-Use Sector Dominance: The healthcare segment generated over 23.0% of the market's revenue share in 2024. A significant driver here is the accelerating shift towards Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and paperless systems within the healthcare industry.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.68 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.17 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 15.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the document management system (DMS) industry, including Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Open Text Corporation, and Hyland Software, Inc., are actively engaged in strategic initiatives to enhance their competitive edge. These strategies largely involve new product development, forging partnerships and collaborations, and entering into agreements.

Illustrative of these efforts, in April 2025, Hyland Software, Inc. significantly expanded its product offerings by integrating advanced AI capabilities. Through substantial updates to Hyland Automate, Hyland Knowledge Discovery, and key improvements to Hyland OnBase and Hyland Alfresco, the company aims to provide organizations with sophisticated tools for optimizing content, processes, and application intelligence. Their Hyland Content Intelligence product line is designed to empower businesses with actionable insights derived from simple natural language queries, thereby streamlining complex searches and delivering precise information from vast enterprise content.

Similarly, in March 2025, IBM Corporation launched IBM Storage Ceph as a Service, broadening its suite of flexible on-premises infrastructure solutions. This new service complements IBM Power delivered as a service, offering a distributed compute platform with diverse form factors and adaptable consumption models. The IBM Storage Ceph service facilitates the integration of cloud-based solutions with on-premises environments, providing a unified software-defined storage solution that encompasses block, file, and object data. Its goal is to help organizations eliminate data silos and modernize their data lakes and virtual machine storage, delivering a seamless cloud storage experience within their own data centers.

Further demonstrating industry innovation, in December 2024, OpenText introduced Core Digital Asset Management (Core DAM). This solution is engineered to optimize the digital content supply chain by incorporating powerful features that yield tangible results. Core DAM leverages practical AI to automate tasks such as image tagging, video transcript generation, and the creation of design inspiration images using OpenText Experience Aviator, significantly boosting the efficiency and accuracy of creative workflows. It also provides global content access, enabling users to generate instant links for high-performance display worldwide.

Key Players

Agiloft, Inc.

Alfresco Software Inc.

Cflowapps

DocLogix

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Integrify

Conclusion

The document management system (DMS) market is rapidly growing, driven by the need for secure digital information management and paperless transitions. Cloud-based solutions and regulatory compliance are key growth factors. North America leads the market, with software and cloud deployments dominating. Large enterprises and the healthcare sector are major adopters. Leading companies are innovating with AI and strategic collaborations to enhance their offerings.