The Comfort Economy: Beds & Bedding in the Pet Accessories Market

The global pet accessories market, valued at USD 6,706.4 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 9,974.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. This robust growth is primarily driven by increasing pet adoption rates, rising demand for pet-related products and services, and the pervasive trend of pet humanization. Pet accessories encompass a wide array of products, including collars, leashes, harnesses, bedding, feeding accessories, and waste disposal tools.

A significant increase in global pet ownership has been observed, with a growing number of individuals welcoming pets into their homes and treating them as cherished family members who receive devoted care and affection. Current behavioral trends even indicate that some couples are adopting pets as a way to assess their readiness for parenthood. For instance, in 2023, the American Pet Products Association reported that 90.5 million households in the United States owned pets, a 7.0% increase from 84.6 million households in 2019. Notably, this figure surpasses the 52.8 million households with children. This expanding landscape of pet ownership highlights the potential for sustained demand in the pet accessories market, as owners consistently seek to enhance their pets’ quality of life through various accessory offerings.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regional Leadership: The North American pet accessories industry commanded a revenue share of 39.51% of the global revenue in 2024. This is attributed to a steady increase in pet ownership across the region, with a substantial proportion of households embracing pets.

Product Dominance: Pet collars, leashes, and harnesses accounted for a market share of 31.92% in 2024. These products are considered essential for ensuring the safety and control of pets during outdoor activities and walks.

Pet Type Leadership: Accessories for dogs held a market share of 46.74% in 2024. The consistent rise in pet ownership globally, particularly of dogs, fuels the demand for accessories as owners strive to provide their canine companions with a higher quality of life, thereby stimulating market growth.

Distribution Channel Preference: Sales of pet accessories through specialty stores comprised a market share of 37.21% in 2024. These stores are valued for their knowledgeable staff who can offer expert advice on pets and their specific needs.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,706.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9,974.8 Million

CAGR (2025 – 2030): 6.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

In the highly competitive pet accessories market, companies are strategically leveraging diverse product portfolios and various initiatives, including product innovation, brand differentiation, partnerships, and targeted marketing, to capture market share and consumer attention. Pricing, distribution, customer service, and reputation are also crucial competitive factors. Recent developments illustrate this trend: In January 2025, Authentic Brands Group collaborated with K9 Wear to launch a premium Izod pet accessories line, emphasizing style and functionality. October 2023 saw PetPace introduce its Health 2.0 smart dog collar with AI-powered health monitoring and tracking features. Furthermore, in May 2023, Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills brand expanded into pet apparel and accessories through an agreement with Kanine Group.

Key Players

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Kanine Pets World

Wahl Animal

Rosewood Pet Products

PetPace

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Heads Up For Tails

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

ferplast S.p.A

Conclusion

The pet accessories market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing pet ownership and the humanization trend. Owners are increasingly investing in premium, specialized products for their pets, viewed as family members. North America leads the market, with collars, leashes, and dog accessories being key segments, and specialty stores are a popular distribution channel. Companies are focusing on innovation, partnerships, and strategic initiatives to compete.