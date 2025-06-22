Softaken Releases Feature-Rich Update to its CSV to VCF Converter

Toronto, ON, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — This press release provides you with the most recent information about the enhanced Softaken CSV to VCF Converter. With improved speed, accuracy, and compatibility, this recently released version streamlines the process of exporting CSV contacts to VCF (vCard) format. Users can benefit from a lot quicker and more seamless contact conversion procedure free from formatting issues and data loss.

This enhanced version has been developed based on user feedback and current market demands for efficient contact data migration between devices and platforms.

Understand Why This Software is a Must-Have

Although CSV files are often used to store contact information, neither mobile devices nor cloud computing services such as Google Contacts or iCloud support them. To sync and import contact lists onto devices like iPhones, Android phones, Outlook, and more, they must be converted into the VCF format. It might be challenging to carry out this conversion manually, particularly when working with big contact data.

The most recent version of Softaken offers a straightforward and approachable answer to this frequent problem. Without requiring any technical knowledge, it guarantees a fast and error-free conversion of any size CSV file to VCF.

Key Features of the CSV to VCF Converter

Accurate field mapping for Name, Email, Phone, Address, and other fields

Supports all major VCF versions- 2.1, 3.0, and 4.0

Handles large CSV files and batch conversions with no performance lag

Auto-loads CSV files from saved directories with smart selection

Works seamlessly with CSV files from Outlook, Google Contacts, Excel, etc.

Compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7

Preserves original data structure with 100% integrity

Offers free demo version for users to test the tool before purchase

Clean, easy-to-use interface with zero technical knowledge required

This version makes the CSV to vCard conversion task not only more efficient but also customizable. Users can even filter specific fields before exporting contacts, allowing more control over the data.

CEO’s Thoughts on This Release

“Our users often deal with CSV contact files and face issues while transferring them to mobile phones or cloud services. This update is our answer to that ongoing need. Enhanced version is smarter, faster, and far more intuitive. We believe this version will greatly improve the way users handle contact migration,” said the CEO of Softaken.

About Softaken

Softaken is a leading IT company offering smart, easy, and secure software solutions for data migration, recovery, and email conversion. With a wide range of Windows-based tools, it helps users simplify complex data tasks without needing technical support. From individuals to enterprise-level users, Softaken’s products are trusted worldwide.

You can download the most recent version of the CSV to VCF Converter by visiting the official product page-

https-//www.softaken.com/csv-to-vcf-converter

For further queries, media details, or product assistance, contact-

support@softaken.com

www.softaken.com