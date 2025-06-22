ODM Educational Group Students Excel in NEET 2025 with Outstanding Results

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group has achieved remarkable success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025, with over 62 students successfully qualifying for medical courses across India. The educational group’s outstanding performance includes around 12 students likely to secure admission in prestigious government medical colleges, reinforcing ODM’s position as a leading educational group for medical entrance preparation.

The standout performer, Sankalp Chandrakar from the prestigious ODM Advanced Learning (OAL) Nucleus 40 batch, has achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 5792 with a remarkable score of 569 out of 720. Following closely, Rudraksh Apat from ODM Global School secured an AIR of 7412 with a commendable score of 563, showcasing consistent excellence. Meanwhile, Saubhagya Nayak, also from the elite Nucleus 40 batch, attained an AIR of 11801 with a solid score of 551.

Several other students among the group have also achieved exceptional ranks in the reserved category, including C. Nimir Tiriya (Category Rank 800*), Shruthika Kisku (Category Rank 1863*), MD Zaheer Quadri (Category Rank 5726*), and Pratikshya Swain (Category Rank 6140*), mostly from the ODM Advanced Learning batch. Debasish Biswal (Category Rank 5916*) also secured a notable position among the category toppers, reflecting the ODM’s commitment to inclusive excellence.

The OAL Nucleus 40 batch, a carefully curated program, selects only 40 students each for integrated preparation for JEE and NEET. This exclusive batch operates through a meticulously designed curriculum that combines CBSE board preparation with entrance examination coaching.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, expressed tremendous pride in the achievements: “These NEET results are a testament to the dedication of ODM students and the exceptional guidance provided by the faculty members. ODM believes in nurturing not just academic excellence but also the analytical thinking and scientific temperament essential for success in premier medical institutions.”

The NEET examination, conducted for admission to medical and dental colleges throughout India, represents the most challenging entrance test in the medical field. With lakhs of aspirants competing for limited seats, ODM’s consistent performance in producing successful candidates demonstrates the educational group’s ability to adapt to evolving examination patterns while maintaining superior educational standards.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, emphasised the significance of these achievements: “The diverse range of successful candidates across different categories showcases the inclusive nature of medical education preparation at ODM. Each student’s success story represents countless hours of dedicated preparation and the unwavering support of the faculty members.”

ODM Educational Group’s teaching methodology focuses on building conceptual clarity while developing problem-solving skills essential for medical entrance examinations. Faculty members work closely with students to identify strengths and address weaknesses, ensuring comprehensive preparation across all subjects.

The success stories emerging from ODM Educational Group continue to inspire future aspirants, demonstrating that with proper guidance, dedication, and systematic preparation, medical dreams can become a reality. Encouraging students to grow with ODM, the group remains committed to maintaining its track record of excellence while expanding opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.